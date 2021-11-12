KLSU (91.1 FM) is the student-run college radio station for Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a format of college/variety music and specialty programming. The station is part of the university’s Student Media Program and employs students as DJs, reporters and management staff. KLSU broadcasts across the Baton Rouge area at 23,000 watts of power, and is able to reach up to 40 miles outside of the LSU campus. The station is licensed under the FCC as an NCE (non-commercial educational) radio station.
FAQ
>What is KLSU.fm’s Format?
KLSU is a college rock format radio station and a core charting station with NACC. Top 200 charts are a compilation of the most popular new music being played by college radio stations across the country. KLSU’s playlists are weighed when compiling these charts. Our current format can best be labeled College Rock Alternative.
What about Specialty Shows?
While our core programming is new music aimed at the college demographic, it is not the whole of our programming schedule. Nights and weekends KLSU airs “freeform” programming. This is time allotted to any form of music to be played by student DJs. Any student in good standings with the school can have their own few hours on the radio to play what they choose.
How Can I Get a Job at KLSU?
At the beginning of every semester we rehire the entire staff. Some employees of the previous semester reapply but a large portion graduate or move on. Positions are constantly becoming available, but it is best to turn an application in at the end of one semester in anticipation of next. An online application can be found on the student media website at lsunow.com/application.
Where is KLSU?
KLSU is located in the basement of Hodges Hall on LSU campus near Lockett Hall, the Stadium, and the Journalism Building. The Student Media office is B-39, and the KLSU main office is B-51.
All mail can be sent to:
KLSU
B-39 Hodges Hall, LSU Campus
Baton Rouge, LA 70803
How Far Does KLSU Reach?
KLSU transmits at 23,000 watts as delineated by the FFC. Our reach is roughly 50km-radiating out of LSU Campus. Inclement weather and elevation affect our strength. KLSU is now web streaming and can be heard anywhere in the world on klsuradio.fm.
What Kind of Equipment Does KLSU Run On?
We are a full digital uncompressed station. Our transmitter is located here on LSU campus; we convert our signal back to analog and broadcast out using a Nautel GV-15 solid state transmitter.
How Can I Advertise on KLSU?
You can't. The FCC has designated KLSU as a non-commercial, non-profit educational radio station. Like other non-profit programming, we do not advertise, promote or sell, but we do accept underwriting of our programming from businesses and other organizations. You can download our rate-card by clicking here, or the link below. Our broadcast sales manager can be reached for further information.
How Can I Learn More?
To learn more stop by the office of student media, or contact KLSU staff. Our Public File is located on the web at https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/fm-profile/klsu The office is opened from 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.