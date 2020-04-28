Reader's Choice Bracket- Round One

Reveille reporters have worked hard this semester to keep the LSU community informed, especially after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the spring semester. We hope you've enjoyed all the news, entertainment, sports and opinion articles we've written this spring, but now's your chance to tell us what your favorite articles were.

Round One of the reader's choice bracket begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 29 and will continue until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 30. Vote for your favorite articles in the eight polls below, and check to see if your favorites made the cut for Round Two on Friday, May 1. The links to the articles included in each poll are provided below.

Poll one:

'The right decision': LSU cancels Monday, Tuesday classes for national championship
Tired of towing: Students speak out against towing issues, overpriced parking permits on LSU's campus
Choose your favorite article:

Poll two:

LSU Himes Testing Center creates anxiety-provoking environment for students, leads to lower test scores
'Blatant disregard for student safety:' Security cameras on campus broken, LSU denies claim
Choose your favorite article:

Poll three:

Student Spotlight: Kaylee Valencia riles up student voters with LSU Geaux Vote
Streaming Wars: Which streaming service is the best for college students?
Choose your favorite article:

Poll four:

Student Spotlight: LSU Drum Major fulfills dreams as a part of the National Championship
Louisiana 101: A comprehensive guide to what makes LA great
Choose your favorite article:

Poll five:

'It gives the community hope': Black gymnasts becoming more prevalent both at LSU, on national scale
Like brothers: Inside the duo of JuVaughn Harrison and Rayvon Grey
Choose your favorite article:

Poll six:

Two different Joes: Joe Burrow finishes LSU career with National Championship victory
LSU's loss to Troy in 2017 a 'turning point' for program, catalyst for national championship victory
Choose your favorite article:

Poll seven:

Opinion: This lockdown reminds us that labels like "introvert" and "extrovert" are trivial
Opinion: Joe Burrow's Heisman acceptance speech paid homage to adopted Louisianans, new and old roots
Choose your favorite article:

Poll eight:

Opinion: In light of recent discoveries, the LSU Campus Mounds are in need of more protection
Opinion: University mental health resources are inadequate, students need more than goat yoga and therapy dogs
Choose your favorite article:
