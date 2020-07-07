Lots of things are uncertain for the University right now, and one of them is the potential name of the library.
Troy H. Middleton's name was removed from the University library, and now the library does not bear a name. While there is no potential name for the building at the moment, the Reveille staff thought it'd be instructive for our audience to give their stance on the potential future name of the library.
Who do you think the LSU Library should be named after? Do you think it should stay being named "LSU Library?" Do you think it should be named after Pinkie Gordon Lane? Do you think it should have stayed named after Middleton? Do you think it should be named after an LSU Heisman winner? Let us know.
You have until July 17 at midnight to complete our form here to submit your opinion for a chance to be published by the Reveille. Have fun, and Geaux Tigers!
Disclaimer: The number of highlighted boxes on the graphic does not indicate that the Reveille has an opinion on the potential library name or is aware of the potential library name. It is simply there to adhere to the Wheel of Fortune design of this graphic.