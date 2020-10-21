People across the country are refusing to let a pandemic stop them from voting– over 28 million people have already sent in their pick for president, according to CNN. There are numerous reasons why people should vote in the upcoming election; it's one of the ways we, as a functioning society, can create change.
The Reveille wants to hear from YOU: why do you think it's important to vote in this upcoming election?
Fill out our form here, for a chance to be published online and in our Nov. 2 print edition.