The Reveille is a 133-year-old, award-winning student newspaper created in the basement of Hodges Hall by students for students. It prints biweekly on Mondays and Thursdays and produces daily content online.
All sections are accepting applications for fall 2019 on a rolling basis through August. No journalism experience or education is necessary, and students of all majors are welcome. Reveille employees, like all other student employees, are required to be full-time students in good standing with the University with at least a 2.0 GPA.
Paid positions are available in the following sections:
- News: Covers a wide variety of LSU related topics, including student deaths in fall 2019 and the University's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Opportunities for investigative work are available for more experienced reporters.
- Sports: Covers all LSU sports and sports-related news, including the LSU football team's record-breaking 2019 season. All sports coverage offers opportunities to expand writing skills through game analysis, features of key athletes and in-depth, investigative articles.
- Entertainment: Writes interesting and informative articles about new businesses, members of the LSU community and other topics of interest to students.
- Opinion: Writes weekly columns about a broad range of topics, particularly those that relate to campus issues.
- Production: Responsible for copy-editing all articles, designing the Reveille's print editions and creating all graphics to be published both online and in print.
- Multimedia: Responsible for all photo and video content for all sections. Opportunities for in-depth photo stories are available to all photographers.
- Digital: Responsible for managing all the Reveille's social media accounts, packaging content for the digital audience and analyzing digital trends to optimize social media presence.
Interested students can apply for one or more positions through the Reveille's online application, available here.