University of Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by the University of Alabama Wednesday.
Nick Saban & Alabama AD Greg Byrne issue statements after both tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/IW9RsS2UCj— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 14, 2020
Saban, 68, was informed of the result that day and said he did not have any symptoms, according to ESPN. Athletic Director Greg Byrne also tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
"I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban told ESPN.
This marks the second consecutive former head coach of the LSU Tigers to contract COVID-19, after Les Miles contracted the virus earlier this month.
Alabama, ranked No. 2 in AP polls, is scheduled to play against Georgia, ranked No. 3, this Saturday.