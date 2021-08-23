Calling all night owls and soup lovers, we’ve got the perfect radio show for you. Join DJ Tails and The Eggman as they supply you with their favorite tastes from A to Z. No literally, this is a variety show where the title of each song in the tracklist follows alphabetical order. Tails and Eggman aren’t bound by one genre as their picks could range anywhere from 80’s jazz funk, to vaporwave, to electronic, to 2000’s rnb. The show is formatted in a way for the listener to discover new artists, learn about music history, and explore the ways all music is connected. Their choices may seem random at first, but the DJs challenge themselves to make the mix both diverse and cohesive. You never know what flavors you’re gonna get on Alphabet Soup, but the food’s always good. Tune in every Monday night from 11pm - 1am for the perfect recipe.

