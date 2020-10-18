Della Reese At The Movies / Michael Seyer
The Dreamers / Gold Celeste
Would Be / DOG BITE
Teenage Blue / Dreamgirl
Paranoid Hands / Narrow Head
Child / Whirr
Seaflower / Temple of Angels
October / Slow Glows
Loomer / My Bloody Valentine
Ice Cream Star / The Ecstasy of St. Theresa
A Thousand Stars Burst Open / Pale Saints
Pulling / Should
Starblazer / Ultra Cindy
Threw A Day / Lilys
Beautiful Mind / The Verve
I Wanna Be Adored (Remastered) / The Stone Roses
Sandpit / Curve
Blind Mr. Jones / Hey
The Unseen (1996) / Here
Golden Light / Starfkr
if you wanna stay / SWEATCULT
I Follow / CASTLEBEAT
Show Me How (garage session) / Men I Trust
Another One / Mac DeMarco
Forever Out Of Time / Tokyo Tea Room
Thrush / Anne
Wolf in the Breast / Cocteau Twins
Regular Life / Conheartist
I Need No Trust / My Bloody Valentine
DJ Mars
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
'Absolutely nobody in the world like him': Students mourn the loss of LSU senior Andre Navarre
-
LSU considering mandatory testing, remaining online next semester, Galligan says
-
A Breath Of Fresh Air: Five outdoor activities to do with your friends
-
Local Baton Rouge bookstore provides the community with large collection of rare and new books
-
Opinion: Please stop telling me to vote; more important work still to be done
-
Opinion: Keeping a schedule is important this semester
-
Opinion: Billie Eilish's body is normal, not newsworthy
-
Latest Louisiana COVID-19 news: 175,781 positive cases, 5,550 COVID-19 related deaths
-
Elections: a guide on how to early vote, what's on the ballot and more
-
Opinion: Racial inequality, segregation still affects US housing market
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 83°
- Heat Index: 83°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:09:11 AM
- Sunset: 06:30:01 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Areas of patchy fog early. Sun and a few passing clouds. High 87F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:09:11 AM
Sunset: 06:30:01 PM
Humidity: 92%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Some clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:09:52 AM
Sunset: 06:28:58 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SE @ 5mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:10:33 AM
Sunset: 06:27:56 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:11:15 AM
Sunset: 06:26:55 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:11:57 AM
Sunset: 06:25:54 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Scattered thunderstorms, especially overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:12:39 AM
Sunset: 06:24:55 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:13:22 AM
Sunset: 06:23:57 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.