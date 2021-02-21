  1. Blow-Up - Somersault Sunrise

  2. Flyying Colours - Like You Said

  3. Night Things - Sleeping Beauty

  4. Trementina - Kisses In Your Eyes 

  5. Grouper - Poison Tree

  6. Spiritualized - Shine a Light 

  7. Swirlies - Jeremy Parker

  8. Kindling - Lose Your Breath

  9. Shelling - Unfading Scent

  10. Ringo Deathstarr - Kaleidoscope

  11. Lush - Untogether

  12. My Bloody Valentine - I Only Said

  13. Young Prisms - Four Hours (Away)

  14. Life on Venus - May

  15. crash city saints - panic queen

  16. Slowdive - So Tired

  17. Alison's Halo - Dozen

  18. Cocteau Twins - Cherry-Coloured Funk

  19. The antiques - Tied to Nowhere

  20. Beach House - Lazuli

  21. Blouse - Firestarter

  22. Best Coast - When I'm With You

  23. Evergreen Days - Some Gorgeous Days

  24. The Cranberries - Linger 

  25. The Death of Pop - Headaches

  26. Leave The Planet - White Astra

  27. Grace Joyner - Dreams

  28. Tokyo Shoegazer - Fragments

Load comments