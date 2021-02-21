Blow-Up - Somersault Sunrise
Flyying Colours - Like You Said
Night Things - Sleeping Beauty
Trementina - Kisses In Your Eyes
Grouper - Poison Tree
Spiritualized - Shine a Light
Swirlies - Jeremy Parker
Kindling - Lose Your Breath
Shelling - Unfading Scent
Ringo Deathstarr - Kaleidoscope
Lush - Untogether
My Bloody Valentine - I Only Said
Young Prisms - Four Hours (Away)
Life on Venus - May
crash city saints - panic queen
Slowdive - So Tired
Alison's Halo - Dozen
Cocteau Twins - Cherry-Coloured Funk
The antiques - Tied to Nowhere
Beach House - Lazuli
Blouse - Firestarter
Best Coast - When I'm With You
Evergreen Days - Some Gorgeous Days
The Cranberries - Linger
The Death of Pop - Headaches
Leave The Planet - White Astra
Grace Joyner - Dreams
Tokyo Shoegazer - Fragments
Animalia 2-20-21
DJ Mars
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Stay up-to-date on the latest campus news. Sign up for the REVEILLE ROARS e-newsletter and breaking news!
Popular This Week
-
Louisiana 201: A guide to Louisiana's seafood seasons
-
Opinion: Louisiana must commit to fighting violence against women
-
‘Every shooting, every killing impacts somebody’s family’: BR Crime hits record high in 2020
-
Molded by hardship, Fontenot develops as pitcher and man
-
I’ll take guest host for $200: The current lineup of guest hosts for “Jeopardy!”
-
LSU Indian Mounds sledding causes controversy; here's what some students are saying
-
Opinion: Extreme COVID-19 virtue-signaling promotes more harm than good
-
Opinion: Rush Limbaugh's impact was remarkable, one of a kind
-
LSU baseball controls game, wins 6-1 on opening day
-
Award winning Canadian actor Christopher Plummer dies at the age of 91
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 59°
- Heat Index: 59°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 59°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:38:47 AM
- Sunset: 05:58:01 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Chance of a morning shower. Partly cloudy skies. High 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 55%
Sunrise: 06:38:47 AM
Sunset: 05:58:01 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: S @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:37:46 AM
Sunset: 05:58:45 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:36:44 AM
Sunset: 05:59:29 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:35:41 AM
Sunset: 06:00:12 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: S @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:34:38 AM
Sunset: 06:00:55 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 37%
Sunrise: 06:33:34 AM
Sunset: 06:01:38 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:32:29 AM
Sunset: 06:02:21 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.