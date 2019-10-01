Voting. It’s the pinnacle of democracy. The wheels that keep the freedom bus trucking along. But what role do students play in this?
Young adults, especially college students, have a bad rep for voting at lower rates than their older cohorts. In a way, students are the newest members of our democracy. Not to mention students move more frequently, are less likely to have a driver’s license and are aren’t contacted as frequently by political campaigns than those in older age groups. These obstacles and more create barriers for students when registering and voting.
“As a country, we could make voting easier by taking steps such as same day voter registration, automatic voter registration, and making sure that polling sites are located where students are so that they can vote easily,” said Political Science Junior Emanuel Lain. “The absence of these policies is a form of voter suppression and that if we want a fully functional democracy, we must take steps to ensure that everyone can participate in it.”
However, students have a variety of opinions. “I would rather people not vote if they know nothing about politics and what is going on in their state,” said Olivia Grice, a Political Science Freshman. Grice expanded on the idea that it is important that students educate themselves on their elected officials and policies which affect them and their state.
According to The Campus Vote Project, in 2020 Millennials and Gen Z will be the largest share of eligible voters. However, they haven’t been the largest share in the past due to their lower voting rates in previous elections.
“Young people need to vote to make sure their voices are reflected in our government and to encourage policymakers to pay attention to the needs and wants of younger voters,” said Assistant Professor of Political Science, Anna Gunderson. She also expressed how the University’s faculty members can encourage voting within their classes.
Elected officials make decisions on topics like student debt, funding for higher education and the economy, all of which are relevant to students. According to a Tufts study, student voters more than doubled from the 2014 to 2018, but there is still a long path ahead until voting turnout is where it should be.
“One of our goals is to remove the barriers around voting, by educating students but also passing legislation that makes it easier for them to get out and vote,” said Grace Bordelon, president of Geaux Vote. Bordelon mentioned that they recently worked on legislation that allows students to present their LSU TigerCard as means of identification for those students who may not have a driver’s license.
Organizations like Geaux Vote, a non-partisan, student organization on Louisiana State University’s campus, aim to engage LSU students in civic responsibility. They hold voter registration drives, educate students on the voter process and work on legislation to make voting more accessible for students. Geaux Vote is dedicated to changing these historical trends and increasing student voting turnout rates at the University.
“Our voices, it’s not that they are not heard, they are constantly invalidated,” said Political Science and Liberal Arts senior Brooklen Farley, “Older generations count on us not paying attention and not banding together.” Farley focused on the invalidation and ridicule many students and high schoolers experience when they attempt to be civically engaged.
“I’ve seen organizations like Geaux Vote and Students for John Bel Edwards create a really big push towards student civil engagement. Really making voting cool, relevant and accessible for LSU students,” Farley said, “But still, students have a lot of apathy when it comes to voting.” Regardless of all the programs at their disposal, many students still have lack enthusiasm and interest when it comes to voting. “If we amass our power through social media and digital advertising, I think it would make a large impact,” said Farley.