The pelicans are back and better than ever. No not the New Orleans Pelicans, but instead the American White Pelicans which migrate to our University’s lakes during the cold season.
According to Museum of Natural Science graduate student Oscar Johnson, an estimated 2,400 American White Pelicans flew into the lakes this migration making it the highest count ever for Baton Rouge.
According to the Boreal Songbird Initiative, the American White Pelicans are dependent on wetlands for their survival. Their preferred winter habitats are shallow bays which contain suitable prey. These pelicans can also reside in lakes and mam-made ponds or lagoons.
During the winter, the pelicans migrate during daylight in flocks sometimes numbering in the hundreds, often flying in the familiar V-formation.
According to James Remsen professor of Natural Science and Curator of Birds, American White Pelicans breed in the Great Plains and Great Basin to the north and west of us, and they winter in the Gulf Coast region.
According to Remsen, these birds arrive on University Lake during the fall migration.
“They show up on University Lake during fall migration and off and on again during winter and early spring,” said Remsen. “They remain for varying lengths of time for reasons we do not understand but likely related to food supply [fish].”
Remsen mentioned that he is not sure why there were more pelicans this year or which breeding populations are represented in the number.