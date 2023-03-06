The Balcony Bengals are known for their big banners at LSU games and on Highland Road, where it hangs from their balcony. They sit front row at LSU Men's and Women's basketball games where they cheer on their tigers.
"Anything outside of the final four for us is considered a disappointment," Brandon Barrient says when asked about what should be the expectation for the NCAA tournament.
When asked what the lady tigers could improve on, Gant Gautreaux said, "I think in one of their most recent games, they didn't make a single three pointer, and then defense where we get beat off the ball a lot."
On senior night, LSU Women's basketball fans broke a PMAC attendance record with 15,721 there to see the lady tigers. "It was packed to the rafters, it's great to see," said Barrient.
With March being Women's History Month, women's basketball has been gaining a large audience, both nation-wide and in Baton Rouge.
"I think it's big-time for women; they are getting more television time than college baseball which is pretty awesome to see," said Barrient.