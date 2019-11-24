Clubs at LSU are what make this school tick, and to the ballroom dance club members, it is the highlight of their day to come together every Tuesday to enjoy time away from everything.
Open to students, faculty, and the public, these dancers practice east coast swing, west coast swing, polka, and many other basic smooth, rhythm, and swing dances. They meet every Tuesday at 6 P.M. in the LSU Student Union Vieux Carre Room on the 3rd floor.
Despite all you may learn in this club, Olivia Beasley, club president and anthropology major, made it very clear in a statement that you shouldn’t be intimidated.
“No partner necessary, no experienced required, and anybody can join,” said Olivia.
This class doesn’t really involve themselves in competitions, and focuses more on having fun and building the community.
“This is something that I go out of my way to do. I made some of my best friends in this club, and this is more of a social club. Mostly we just focus a lot of our energy on building the community,” said Meg Terrio, a member of the club and industrial engineering major.
The overall consensus for people looking to join a club is to learn new things, which can always be exciting and impressive to others around you. This is a huge confidence boost, especially when you are the only one in a group that can do something.
Vice-president and finance major Walker Fleming looks at his involvement in the club through a different light, saying along with these things it helps him in the real world also.
“My experience coming into it, just like teaching aspect is it really gives a good opportunity to really just be a leader for some sort of small gathering, how to direct a class, and keep everybody on track. Along with learning some dance moves it’s actually really good for the real world too,” said Walker.
Ballroom dancing is also very historical and first separated itself from folk dancing in the 1600’s. When the Renaissance began to influence European lifestyle drastically, ballroom dancing became the dance for the privileged and upper class whereas folk dancing was for the commoners. Even now, when someone is ballroom dancing we can’t help but see them as smart and sophisticated, which is why the dance stills lives today at many upper class social events and occasionally at huge events like prom.
To join all you need to do is go to the Vieux Carre Room at 6 P.M. on Tuesday. The fee of $10 dollars doesn’t have to be given until the end of the semester, and isn’t required if you decide to stop coming.