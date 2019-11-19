The LSU student union is home to a plethora of useful destinations, one being the on campus barbershop known as Dorm Room Kutz. Open from 9 A.M.-2 P.M., and 4 P.M.-7 P.M., it’s available to all students and faculty residing around or on campus in need of a cut.
The shop owner Jamel Bowser started cutting hair in the military, and after taking a long break from it, reinstated himself in the business until eventually reopening up the LSU shop on December 1st, 2016.
Right now he is the only barber cutting hair for Dorm Room Kutz, but in a statement about the usual business he was pretty confident in his ability to handle it.
“I would say the busiest month is September followed by October, and by November it kinda starts to decline,” Jamel said. “It’s mainly like a walk in flow if anything.”
Many students who recently visited the shop have agreed that the quality of cut is above average, but are questionable on the final price of a normal cut.
“I had a good experience there -- it is a little pricey, but it's really really convenient, and the barber's cool,” said a student in a statement about his time there.
“The cut was nice so I would go back, but not regularly due to the price,” said another student who had just finished getting a haircut.
The experience seems to be a judgement call that a student has to decide for himself.
Jamel’s decision to start cutting hair had a lot to do with his enjoyment of it, but it also had a lot to do with his control over his schedule.
“It allows you a lot of freedom, you can make your own schedule, work when you want to, no salary cap, and I think that’s why a lot of people get into it,” Jamel said.
Before being reopened in 2016, the original LSU barbershop opened in 1964, and for more than 50 years of operation any student can come to enjoy a cut. The shop ended its tenure in 2015 and for more than a year it stayed closed before Jamel came to open its doors again. Lawrence Cutrone, the old barbershop manager, made a statement to Assistant Vice President of Auxiliary Services Margot Carroll that he had, “Decided he was going in a different direction with his life.”
Now Jamel and his Dorm Room Kutz are open on the first floor of the student union for any customer to make an appointment at any time during his open hours, and Sundays are only by appointment.