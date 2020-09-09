Bedside Radio 8/28/20
LATEST EDITION
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
LSU announces ticket plan, stadium capacity for 2020 football season
-
Column: LSU’s offense is filled with a lot of potential, many question marks
-
The impact of LSU Football on the Baton Rouge economy
-
'It should be charged as a hate crime': LSU student witnesses Aug. 22 Trader Joe's parking lot shooting
-
LSU develops new helmet technology to help protect players from COVID-19
-
LSU lands Nicholls State transfer Darren Evans
-
Opinion: First-year housing expectation defies student interest
-
Opinion: "WAP" is feminist, regardless of what Ben Shapiro says
-
Latest Louisiana Coronavirus News: 154,955 positive cases, 4,970 COVID-19 related deaths
-
Opinion: 'Nancy Antoinette' should be held to the same rules as regular Americans
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 96°
- Heat Index: 96°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 89°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:46:28 AM
- Sunset: 07:16:50 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 96F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:46:28 AM
Sunset: 07:16:50 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:47:01 AM
Sunset: 07:15:35 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:47:33 AM
Sunset: 07:14:20 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NE @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:48:06 AM
Sunset: 07:13:05 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:48:39 AM
Sunset: 07:11:51 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 06:49:11 AM
Sunset: 07:10:36 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:49:44 AM
Sunset: 07:09:21 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.