Bedside Radio

Taking it back and tuning it down tonight with some sweet jazz and oldies on Bedside Radio!

1) Nat King Cole - Stardust

2) The Pied Pipers - Dream

3) Bing Crosby - It's Been a Long Time

4) Russ Morgan and his Orchestra - Goodnight, My Beautiful

5) Herb Albert & the Tijuana Brass - Ladyfingers

6) Billie Holiday - You Go to My Head

7) Chet Baker - I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)

8) Henry Mancini - Moon River

9) Benny Goodman - Where or When

10) Julie London - I'm Glad There is You 

11) Nat King Cole - Unforgettable

12) Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra - I'm Getting Sentimental Over You

13) Fats Waller - Two Sleepy People

14) Al Bowlly - Guilty

15) Ella Fitzgerald - 'Round Midnight

16) Duke Ellington - The Single Petal of a Rose

17) Billie Holiday - All of Me

18) John Coltrane - Lush Life

19) Bill Evans - Peace Piece

20) Miles Davis - It Never Entered My Mind

21) Thelonious Monk - I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)

22) Ray Noble - Midnight and the Stars and You

23) Ella Fitzgerald - Autumn in New York

24) Etta Jones - If I Had You

25) Mulatu Astatke - Tezeta (Nostalgia)

26) Al Bowlly - The Very Thought of You

27) Nina Simone - Lilac Wine

28) Chet Baker Trio - Touch of Your Lips

29) Bill Evans - Symbiosis, 2nd Movement: Largo - Andante - Maestoso - Largo, Pt.1)

