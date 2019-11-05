Taking it back and tuning it down tonight with some sweet jazz and oldies on Bedside Radio!
1) Nat King Cole - Stardust
2) The Pied Pipers - Dream
3) Bing Crosby - It's Been a Long Time
4) Russ Morgan and his Orchestra - Goodnight, My Beautiful
5) Herb Albert & the Tijuana Brass - Ladyfingers
6) Billie Holiday - You Go to My Head
7) Chet Baker - I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)
8) Henry Mancini - Moon River
9) Benny Goodman - Where or When
10) Julie London - I'm Glad There is You
11) Nat King Cole - Unforgettable
12) Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra - I'm Getting Sentimental Over You
13) Fats Waller - Two Sleepy People
14) Al Bowlly - Guilty
15) Ella Fitzgerald - 'Round Midnight
16) Duke Ellington - The Single Petal of a Rose
17) Billie Holiday - All of Me
18) John Coltrane - Lush Life
19) Bill Evans - Peace Piece
20) Miles Davis - It Never Entered My Mind
21) Thelonious Monk - I'm Confessin' (That I Love You)
22) Ray Noble - Midnight and the Stars and You
23) Ella Fitzgerald - Autumn in New York
24) Etta Jones - If I Had You
25) Mulatu Astatke - Tezeta (Nostalgia)
26) Al Bowlly - The Very Thought of You
27) Nina Simone - Lilac Wine
28) Chet Baker Trio - Touch of Your Lips
29) Bill Evans - Symbiosis, 2nd Movement: Largo - Andante - Maestoso - Largo, Pt.1)