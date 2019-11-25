Every year the Biological Engineering Student Organization (BESO) holds a potato & rice sale on the corner of S Stadium Dr. and Highland Rd. by the Ag Center Parking Lot to help support their program.
This sale has been going on every week-and-a-half before the Thanksgiving Break for the past 38 years. It’s their biggest opportunity to raise funds for BESO operations, and they are a really small major so it means a lot to the members to make sure the sale goes well.
Biological engineering major and fundraising executive member for BESO, Leandre Bonmardion, says that the money they raise never goes to waste and is very useful to the students.
“The money will mainly go towards our organization to make better events, dealing with better food, better meetings, and our annual crawfish boil in the spring,” said Leandre.
BESO makes on average $3,000-$4,000 on this sale a year, and they sale about 3 tons of potatoes and a ton of rice on a normal year.
Along with providing them with financial stability, the organization can’t wait every year to come together, have fun and use this time to bond with other members.
“It’s a cool moment, because it’s really like a bonding thing. It’s like we can come together for a common good to raise money for our student organization. That’s really cool I think,” says Chris Bologna, a biological engineering major and member of BESO.
There is an incredible amount of Louisiana and Creole dishes that sweet potatoes and/or popcorn rice are used for. Ranging from gumbo all the way to sweet potato pie, with thanksgiving just around the corner everyone can agree they chose the right time to sell it.
Students and faculty are not the only people who buy it either. Many other older people and former students come to support LSU and the organization in any way they can. After all, tradition is one of the biggest parts of this sale with it being the 38th one in a row, and biological engineering major and president of BESO Gabrielle Kerkow told me exactly why.
“More of the elderly folk come out, and they talk about how they’ve been coming like every year, and alumni will come out, and it is always fun to see like old faces come back to support the organization,” said Gabrielle.
With BESO standing for Biological Engineering Student Organization, it’s obvious that it’s run and managed by students involved. To many of the customers who go out there, it’s hard to tell the difference with the way they professionally handle the sale on a yearly basis.