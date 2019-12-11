If you missed out on Voodoo this year, the BUKU Music + Art festival will be at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans on March 20 and 21. And, their lineup is glorious.
BUKU Music + Art announced on Dec. 10 the official lineup for the upcoming festival. The two-day festival will host acts such as Tyler, The Creator, Flume, Illenium, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead, Kaytranada, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Roddy Rich, Flatbush Zombies, Taking Back Sunday and other artists.
BUKU is also known for showcasing local artists in the area such as Bouffant Bouffant, Treety, Mhadi G, Malik Ninety Five, Raise the Death Toll, Lady Lavender B2B Edgar Allan Po’ Boy, DJ Heelturn and a showcase from Upbeat Academy student-artists.
BUKU will donate a portion of their ticket sales to the Upbeat Academy Foundation. This non-profit organization is an after-school program where they give New Orleans middle and high school students a chance to study hip-hop and dance music production.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. CT. There will be different purchase options to choose from such as general admission, VIP and travel packages. Tickets can be purchased here at www.thebukuproject.com .