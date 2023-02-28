What starts here at LSU changes the world and builds the future. On Campus Connections with Colin Raby, we invite you to listen in on this stage of its construction. You are invited to join us learning from the leaders, thinkers, builders, and change makers around campus, live Saturdays at 3:00pm weekly. Stream past episodes where podcasts are found.
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
Internet outages reported around campus at LSU, disrupting exams
-
Two Louisiana universities rank lowest in suspension rates for misconduct under Title IX, according to USA Today
-
FoodTok takes off in Baton Rouge: How influencers are helping local restaurants
-
LSU baseball wins Round Rock Classic despite losing first game of 2023 season
-
Inspire ticket aims to address safety, mental health and community
-
Report: LSU cornerback Sevyn Banks declares for 2023 NFL Draft
-
Unleashed: The impact junior college baseball has on Division I prospects
-
PHOTOS: LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 74-59
-
Column: Jasmine Carson unlocks new element of LSU women's basketball's offense
-
Opinion: Put the coke back in coke for the sake of the American dream