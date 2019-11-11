Alexander Ludwig and Charles Melton were on campus in the quad today to film Swing. Swing is set in 1999 about the rowing team set at an Ivy League. The quad in LSU was crowded from 10:30 a.m. with a swarm of production team, extras, and fans.
Melton has stared in "13 Reasons Why" but is mainly know as his role of Reggie Mantle from "Riverdale. Ludwig is know for his roll as Cato from the movie "the Hungergames."
Caitlyn Kearns, junior studying communication disorders said, " Its so much fun i love seeing famous people in the quad." Students were standing outside for hours in hope of getting pictures with the actors.
The actors were walked around getting pictures with fans standing around and even took videos. Ludwig took pictures with fans and posted it on his Instagram. LSU made sure to give them a warm welcome in which the actors return to LSU's community.
LSU students surrounded Ludwig coming out of Middleton and took pictures with the students. A junior studying mass communications,Taylor Kellogg said, "I know we done like pitch perfect before and a bunch of other stuff but it cool to actually be a part of it and see the behind the scenes and see the actors. Its really exciting. Kellogg also got a picture with the actors while the production were not filming.
The Production team needs extra of different kinds and you can go to https://mycastingfile.com/ to sign up.