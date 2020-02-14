Welcome back to the Cine Files, with DJ Scoundrel and DJ Prismo! This week we wanted to play all of our favorite jams from this year's Academy Awards. Hope you enjoyed our debut show.
1. The Main Ingredient – Everybody Plays the Fool, from Joker
2. Frank Sinatra – That’s Life, from Joker
3. Judy Garland – Fly Me to the Moon, from JUDY
4. Ella Fitzgerald, Chick Webb – The Dipsy Doodle, from JoJo Rabbit
5. Judy Garland – Somewhere Over the Rainbow, from JUDY
6. Jung Jaeil – Camping, from Parasite
7. Jimmy Durante – Smile, from Joker
8. Cream – White Room, from Joker
9. The Beatles – Komm, Gib Mir Deine Hand, from JoJo Rabbit
10. Deep Purple – Kentucky Woman, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
11. Bob Seger – Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
12. Chad & Jeremy – Paxton Quigley’s Had the Course, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
13. Tom Waits – I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, from JoJo Rabbit
14. The Beatles – Helter Skelter, in honor of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
15. David Bowie – Helden, from JoJo Rabbit
16. Neil Diamond – Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
17. The Village Callers – Hector, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
18. Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders – Le Mans 66, from Ford v Ferrari
19. Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders – Henry Ford the Second, from Ford v Ferrari
20. Jose Feliciano – California Dreamin’, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
21. Buffy Sainte-Marie – The Circle Game, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
22. Judy Garland – The Man That Got Away, from JUDY
23. Frank Sinatra – Send in the Clowns, from Joker
24. Randy Newman – What I Love about Nicole, from Marriage Story
25. Alexandre Desplat – Snow in the Garden, from Little Women
26. Alexandre Desplat – Little Women, from Little Women
27. Thomas Newman – Come Back to Us, from 1917
28. Hildur Guðnadóttir – Bathroom Dance, from Joker
29. Joaquin Pheonix accepting the Academy Award for Best Actor:
God, I'm full of so much gratitude right now. And I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room because we share the same love, the love of film. And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don't know what I'd be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it's given me, and many of us in this room, is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless.
I've been thinking a lot about some of the distressing issues that we are facing collectively. I think at times we feel, or we're made to feel, that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think, whether we're talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we're talking about the fight against injustice. We're talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity.
I think that we've become very disconnected from the natural world, and many of us, what we're guilty of is an egocentric world view — the belief that we're the center of the universe. We go into the natural world, and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then we take her milk that's intended for her calf, and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. And I think we fear the idea of personal change because we think that we have to sacrifice something, to give something up, but human beings, at our best, are so inventive and creative and ingenious. And I think that when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles, we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and to the environment.
Now, I have been, I have been a scoundrel in my life. I've been selfish. I've been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I'm grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance. And I think that's when we're at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other toward redemption. That is the best of humanity.
30. Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up, from Harriet
31. Paul Revere & The Raiders, Mark Lindsay – Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon (feat. Mark Lindsay), from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
32. Randy Newman – I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, from Toy Story 4
33. Elton John, Taron Egerton – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, from Rocketman
34. Robert Corff – Don’t Chase Me Around, from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
And just to clarify one more time-- Randy Newman did not write "Eye of the Tiger."