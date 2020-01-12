LSU’s UREC is hosting a climbing league which is soon to begin, with registration starting on January 13th and ending January 29th.
This league is used as a tool for any climbers at LSU to not only get better at their craft, but also compete with other climbers on campus. With as many people who participate in climbing every day, the difficulty will be fierce enough to test even the best of the best.
If you feel inferior because you haven’t climbed much before, you shouldn’t be intimidated as this league is as much about learning as it is about winning. There are all different typed of levels to climb on and intramural sports has always been a great way to get involved.
If for no other reason, you should join because it allows you to fill your time with a hobby that can get you in shape fast. You’re mental and physical health is both needed at its best as a student, and both are improved by physical activities.
Writer for the Daily Burn Jordan Shakeshaft says that if you rock climb, “You’re guaranteed a cardiovascular workout you’ll be feeling for days. In fact, rock climbing can burn anywhere from 500 to 900 calories per hour.”
The competitions at LSU are usually measured by how far a climber can climb on a specific route. There are checkpoints and reaching each checkpoint awards the climber a certain amount of points. Additionally completing a route all the way on the first try awards extra points.
Technique and strategies are as much involved in climbing as strength. Sophomore Luke Runyon, who climbed for the league last semester, said that, “There are a lot of strategies that help.” One of the ones he used is the heel hook, which is whenever you stick your heel on top of something to push up and create force instead of using your toe side of your foot. Another is leaning the way that a hold leans.
As with anything, the most important way to prepare is practice. Practicing and getting better on the wall, doing pull ups, and hanging from ledges are all ways to make sure to keep up strength and confidence with climbing.
“Putting hours in and getting experience with the techniques is detrimental in competing well,” Says Runyon.
Register online at the UREC website or in the UREC adventure section. Actual competition begins February 3rd.