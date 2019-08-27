Inches:
In college, everyone’s lives are hectic. Each day is a constant hurry from class to work to internships with little opportunity to stop and breathe. All that stress starts to build, and soon enough Middleton is overflowing with hyper-caffeinated students on the verge of a mental breakdown.
Though that bleak future may feel certain, there are steps that can be taken now to lower the chance of tragedy.
Before life gets too crazy, find something calming and stick with it— a simple activity to provide a brief reprieve from the coursework of the day. The less thinking necessary, the better.
Mindlessly binge-watching reality television is a perfectly viable option