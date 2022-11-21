Pre-Recorded Show, Enjoy Thanksgiving Break!:
1. Alan Sitvell, "Ys" - 1971
2. Maison Rose, "Plume Blanche, Plume Noire" - 1971
3. Billie Holiday, "Stars Fell on Alabama" - 1957
4. Edu Labo, "Reza (Live)" - 1971
5. Serge Gainsbourg, "L'Anamour" - 1969
6. Pizzicato Five, "The Night is Still Young" - 1995
7. Marvin Gaye, "Witchcraft" - 1960
8. Jorge Ben, "Errare Humanum est" - 1974
9. Stereolab, "Percolator" - 1996
10. Gilberto Gil, "Ensaio Geral" - 1962
11. Cornelius, "The Sun Is My Enemy" - 1994
12. Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong, "A Foggy Day" - 1957
13. Esquivel, "Whatchamacallit" - 1959
14. Marvin Gaye, "Taking My Time" - 1963
15. Stereolab, "Parsec" - 1997
16. Oscar Peterson, "I've Never Left Your Arms" - 1957
17. Blueno, "Eau Rouge" - 2001
18. Pizzicato Five, "Drinking Wine" - 1998
19. Billie Holiday, "Easy To Love" - 1957
20. Serge Gainsbourg, "Passage a Tobacco" - 1972
21. Charles Aznavour, "For Me Formidable" - 1962
22. Lamp, "Behind the Moon Shadow" - 2004
23. Milt Jackson & John Coltrane, "Three Little Words" - 1961
24. Stan Getz & Luis Bonfa, "Menina Flor" - 1963