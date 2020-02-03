Imagine the constant pressure of $37,172 of debt dogging you at every moment. Now imagine this financial weight immediately lifting, never to return. Under the student loan debt cancellation plans espoused by Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, this could be the reality for the millions of Americans currently suffocating under the immovable and crushing weight of student loan debt.
Understandably, the first question most people have about cancelling $1.6 trillion dollars of debt is how to pay the bill. A common misconception is that the average American would experience dramatic tax hikes, completely offsetting the effects of debt cancellation. However, neither Sanders nor Warren has proposed leveraging the cost of the $1.6 trillion on middle-class Americans. Under Sanders' plan, Wall Street would foot the bill through "a 0.5 percent tax on stock trades...a 0.1 percent fee on bond trades, and a 0.005 percent fee on derivative trades." Under Warren's plan, the top 0.1% "would pay an annual 2% tax on every dollar of net worth above $50 million and a 6% tax on every dollar of net worth above $1 billion." More plainly said, two sources of extreme, unthinkable wealth, Wall Street and the ultra-millionaires of America, would be taxed at a rate low enough to not disrupt the functionality of our financial system or the quality of life for the rich, yet still high enough to rake in trillions of dollars for student debt cancellation.
A 2018 study conducted by the Levy Institute
According to a report published by the Reveille earlier this year, the average LSU student graduates with $24,933 in debt. While this is over $10,000 less than the national debt, it is still an incredible source of stress to recent college graduates who must throw much of their small paychecks into the ever-growing pit of student debt. The debt cancellation plans proposed by Sanders and Warren would offer these graduates a fighting chance to devote their money to worthier causes than student debt, like children and a home. In the long term, however, policymakers need to address the root causes of student debt, primarily increasing tuition prices, budget cuts to public school funding and predatory loan repayment programs.
Cécile Girard is a 20-year-old psychology sophomore from Lake Charles, Louisiana.
