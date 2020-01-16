Over the past couple of days a Christian Ministry group has been coming to LSU in free speech alley to preach their religious beliefs to anyone who will listen. This has been drawing a large crowd, and almost the entirety of this crowd disagrees whole heartedly with what the group is saying.
To most of the students participating, what the ministry is preaching is hate speech described to some as a ploy to get attention and condemn everyone to Christianity’s Hell.
“They say they’re out here to preach but it’s just a show, it’s a stage act and come out here to get views on YouTube and get a rise out of people,” says Jenna Gibbs, a senior in political Science.
Gibbs also says that the group has been coming out here since her freshman year and has been previously escorted off campus before. Her friend, Sierra Roberson, a senior Psychology Major, also believes that they are out there not to debate, but to disagree.
“People will come out here and say logical things against them and then it’ll turn into actual fighting back and forth,” says Roberson.
For many people walking by, the whole event seemed to just be a screaming match and every time someone did present just a statement it seemed to be followed by some other vulgar terms that made it hard to understand the motivation behind it. There were also only people who disagreed that would speak their piece and it made it hard to comprehend what the ministry was trying to say.
A couple people were also Christians but still thought the message this ministry group was using wasn’t the proper representation of their religion.
“She keeps hating on everyone here, and I don’t think she came here to spread the word but to tell us how she is more holy than we are,” says Meredith Davis, a pre-nursing freshman at LSU and a Christian.
Davis also claims that her beliefs reflect that God loves and forgives rather than judges. She also doesn’t claim the group to be of the same religion.
The group themselves however say that they are only out here to save those who have sinned and are still sinning. Jed Smock, Founder and president of the campus ministry USA, spoke most of the day at the center of free speech alley to represent this group.
“We want to preach the death and resurrection of Christ, and sin is evil and they can be forgiven but if they don’t ask for God’s forgiveness they are going to hell,” Says Jed.
It seems all sides of the argument that are involved in these gatherings in free speech alley believe they are right. Without a dog in the fight, all parties appear to be using the wrong language and/or message to actually get across to anyone that may not agree with them or have a point of view to begin with.