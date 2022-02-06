With pulse pounding beats, mind altering synths, rapid fire rhythms, and mutilated, unrecognizable samples Concrete and Steel offers a showcase of the best up and coming underground electronic producers as well as a celebration of the most influential. A reflection of the cyberpunk dystopia that becomes more real each day but also resilience in the face of it, Concrete and Steel brings you an escape from monotony with a curated collection of beats perfect for a gabber apocalypse, a techno punk rave, or a late night gaming session. Plug in and turn up with the best in techno, breakbeat, noise, and gabber.

