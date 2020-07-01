Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome announced face masks will now be required to be worn while inside businesses throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.
Broome intends to sign an executive order "to protect the health of residents and visitors and to assist in the safe reopening of the City-Parish economy without the need for strict mitigation," she announced on Twitter.
East Baton Rouge Parish had 227 new coronavirus cases today, which was the largest single-day increase for the parish in a month and a half.
Broome added that she understands the unpleasantness that comes with wearing a face mask, but "these small sacrifices" can allow the state to move forward.
"I cannot wait for the day where our government and healthcare leaders can offer a vaccine, but until then, I need you to walk the walk of healing and courage with me," Broome said.