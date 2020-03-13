Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation that halted all gatherings of over 250 people until Apr. 13. Additionally, all K-12 Louisiana public schools will be closed from March 16 to Apr. 13. The proclamation, which comes days after Edwards declared the state was experiencing a public health emergency, is an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Edwards will also grant Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's request to move upcoming elections scheduled for April and May to June and July in a separate executive order, according to the Office of the Governor.
As of March 13, Louisiana has 33 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.
Edwards will address the proclamation at 3 p.m. today along with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell at New Orleans City Hall. Watch the media briefing on Facebook here.
“We are at an inflection point now, and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement. “These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”