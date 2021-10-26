LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard announced Tuesday that the university will continue to require the use of masks inside campus buildings after Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement that the statewide mask mandate will be lifted.
Ballard's announcement on Twitter came within minutes of Edwards' press conference regarding the policy change.
“While Gov. Edwards has announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate, #LSU will continue with the protocols in place on campus, including the indoor mask mandate, through the end of the semester. 1/3— Ernie Ballard (@eballa1) October 26, 2021
"We are pleased with the results we’ve seen this semester with vaccinations, wastewater testing and other protocols and feel it’s best to finish out the semester with those in place," Ballard said.
He also said that the university will reassess their COVID-19 mitigation protocols prior to the start of the spring semester, and that any changes would appear on the COVID-19 Roadmap website.