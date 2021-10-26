Virus Outbreak Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state's COVID-19 situation at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. 

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard announced Tuesday that the university will continue to require the use of masks inside campus buildings after Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement that the statewide mask mandate will be lifted.

Ballard's announcement on Twitter came within minutes of Edwards' press conference regarding the policy change.

"We are pleased with the results we’ve seen this semester with vaccinations, wastewater testing and other protocols and feel it’s best to finish out the semester with those in place," Ballard said.

He also said that the university will reassess their COVID-19 mitigation protocols prior to the start of the spring semester, and that any changes would appear on the COVID-19 Roadmap website.

