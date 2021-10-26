Today

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.