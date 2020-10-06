LSU COVID-19 Testing

One of the four LSU COVID-19 testing centers sits outside on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 across from the Laville Residence Halls on South Campus Drive.

 Emily Schexnayder

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan urged students to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month in an email delivered Tuesday afternoon.

The email comes after Deborah Birx, head of the White House coronavirus task force, arrived at LSU to speak on the decline of coronavirus cases since Governor John Bel Edwards's mask-wearing regulations began.

Galligan stressed the importance to take the test despite fears of positive results. By lowering the number of cases and containing the virus, LSU could see restrictions loosen as a result, according to Galligan.

LSU updates COVID-19 reporting dashboard to include more information on case trends

"If you’re still questioning whether to get tested, I encourage you to think of your friends, your family, your professors, and your colleagues," he said. "They’re depending on you."

Load comments