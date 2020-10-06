LSU Interim President Tom Galligan urged students to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month in an email delivered Tuesday afternoon.
The email comes after Deborah Birx, head of the White House coronavirus task force, arrived at LSU to speak on the decline of coronavirus cases since Governor John Bel Edwards's mask-wearing regulations began.
Dear LSU Students, I write to you today with a very specific request: I’m asking each of you to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a month at one of our testing sites across campus.Please read more: https://t.co/HJ5M5ijMYm— Tom Galligan (@LSUpresident) October 6, 2020
Galligan stressed the importance to take the test despite fears of positive results. By lowering the number of cases and containing the virus, LSU could see restrictions loosen as a result, according to Galligan.
"If you’re still questioning whether to get tested, I encourage you to think of your friends, your family, your professors, and your colleagues," he said. "They’re depending on you."