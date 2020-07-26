July 26, 12:00 p.m.

There are 3,840 new coronavirus cases for Louisiana, reaching a total of 107,574 reported cases. There are 48 more deaths for the state, bringing the total deaths to 3,651.

Hospitalizations decrease to 1,557, with 184 of them on ventilators.

July 24, 12:35 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,084 new coronavirus cases. Total case count for the state is at 103,754. Deaths have increased by 29 overnight, bringing the total deaths to 3,603.

There are 15 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals, reaching a total of 1,600, and 197 of them are on ventilators.

July 23, 1:15 p.m.

There are 101,650 reported coronavirus cases for Louisiana, with 3,574 deaths.

There are 1,585 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, with 197 of them on ventilators.

July 21, 1:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,691 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 96,583. The state has 36 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,498.

There are 1,527 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 186 of them on ventilators.

July 20, 1:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 6,302 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 94,892. The state has 63 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,462.

There are 1,508 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 192 of them on ventilators.

July 17, 5:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,179 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 88,590. The state has 24 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,399.

There are 1,413 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 161 of them on ventilators.

July 16, 1:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,280 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 86,411. The state has 24 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,375.

There are 1,401 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 162 of them on ventilators.

July 15, 3:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,089 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 84,131. The state has 14 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,351.

There are 1,369 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 147 of them on ventilators.

July 14, 1:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,215 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 82,042. The state has 22 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,337.

There are 1,308 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 142 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 121 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 7,421. Orleans Parish's case count increases by 101, reaching a total of 8,846.

July 13, 5:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,705 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 79,827. The state has seven additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,315.

There are 1,308 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 142 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 200 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 7,300. Orleans Parish's case count increases by 80, reaching a total of 8,745.

July 12, 12:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,319 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 78,122. The state has 13 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,308.

There are 1,243 reported COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 134 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 111 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 7,100. Orleans Parish's case count increases by 67, reaching a total of 8,665.

July 11, 12:17 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,167 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 76,803. The state has 23 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,295.

There are 65 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 121 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 242 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 6,989. Orleans Parish's case count increases by 122, reaching a total of 8,598.

More News:

LSU releases updated Roadmap to Fall 2020 semester The University released an updated roadmap for the upcoming fall 2020 semester on July 10.

July 10, 12:39 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,642 new overnight coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 74,636. There are 25 additional deaths for the state, reaching a total of 3,272.

COVID-19 patients continue to increase to 1,117, with 122 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish's coronavirus case count increase by 279, reaching a total of 6,747. Orleans Parish sees 132 new cases, bringing the total case count to 8,476.

July 9, 12:39 p.m.

There are 1,843 new overnight coronavirus cases for Louisiana. The total case count is at 71,994, and there are 16 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,247.

There are 20 more coronavirus patients in hospitals throughout Louisiana, reaching a total of 1,042, with 110 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish cases grow by 132, bringing the total count to 6,468. Orleans Parish sees 57 new cases, reaching a total of 8,344 cases.

July 8, 12:07 p.m.

As of July 7, there are 46,334 presumed recovered from the coronavirus.

Louisiana coronavirus cases climb by 1,888, reaching a total of 70,151. There are 20 additional deaths, bringing the total to 3,231.

There are three less COVID-19 patients in hospitals. There are 1,022 COVID-19 patients, with 105 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 105 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 6,336. Orleans Parish has 81 more coronavirus cases, reaching a total case count of 8,287.

More News:

July 7, 1:20 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Louisiana are up by 1,936, bringing the total case count to 68,263. There are 23 additional, overnight deaths, reaching a total of 3,211.

There are 61 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals, bringing the total to 1,025, with 109 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 253 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 6,231. Orleans Parish sees 63 more coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 8,206.

July 6, 12:04 p.m.

Louisiana has 66,327 reported cases, up 1,101 since yesterday. There are eight additional deaths for the state, bringing the total to 3,188.

There are 38 additional COVID-19 patients in hospitals, reaching a total of 964, with 109 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 5,978 cumulative cases, up 104 since yesterday. Orleans Parish has 36 additional cases, bringing the total to 8,143.

July 5, 12:17 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,937 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 65,226, and there are ten additional deaths. Total deaths are at 3,180 reported deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise to 926. 105 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 190 new coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 5,874. Orleans Parish sees 76 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 8,107.

More News:

July 4

Louisiana Department of Health has not updated their coronavirus numbers because of Fourth of July holiday.

July 3, 12:05 p.m.

There are 1,728 new coronavirus cases for Louisiana, bringing the total to 63,289. There are 23 additional deaths, reaching a total of 3,170 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 12. There are now 852 patients, with 93 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 153 more cases, bringing a total of 5,684. Orleans Parish has 71 additional cases, reaching a total of 8,031.

More News:

July 2, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana sees 1,383 new, overnight coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 61,561 cases. There are 17 more deaths for the state, bringing the total to 3,147.

There are 41 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals. There are a total of 840 patients, with 91 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 181 additional cases, bringing the total to 5,531. Orleans Parish sees 41 additional cases, reaching a total of 7,960 cases.

More News:

July 1, 12:39 p.m.

There are 2,083 new coronavirus cases in Louisiana, bringing the total case count to 60,178. The state now has 17 additional deaths, reaching a total of 3,130.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to increase to 799, with 84 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 227 additional cases, bringing the total case count to 5,350. Orleans Parish sees 68 additional cases, reaching a total of 7,919 coronavirus cases.

More News:

June 30, 12:52 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,014 new cases, bringing the total case count to 58,095. There are 22 additional deaths, having a total of 3,113 deaths.

COVID-19 patients for the state increase to 781, with 83 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 89 new cases, reaching a total of 5,123. Orleans Parish sees 55 new cases, having 7,851 total cases.

June 29, 12:10 p.m.

As of June 28, there are 42,225 presumed recovered COVID-19 patients in Louisiana.

There are 844 new coronavirus cases for Louisiana, bringing the total to 57,081. There are 3,091 deaths, up five since yesterday.

There are 22 additional COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 737, with 79 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish sees 71 new cases, bringing the total case count to 5,034. Orleans Parish has 36 new cases, bringing the total cases to 7,796.

More News:

LSU administration, epidemiologists at odds over fan attendance in Tiger Stadium In late May, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said he “desperately” hopes to see fans in T…

June 28

Louisiana had 1,467 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 56,237. There are 3,086 reported deaths.

There are 715 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, which is 15 more than on June 26.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,963 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,760 cumulative cases.

June 27, 12:23 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health will not update its dashboard due to a planned power outage. Reports will resume tomorrow, June 28.

More News:

June 26, 12:11 p.m.

There are 1,354 new coronavirus cases in Louisiana, bringing the total cases to 54,769. There are 26 additional deaths, reaching a total of 3,077.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state continue to rise by 47. There are now 700 patients, with 73 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 109 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 4,833. Orleans Parish has 43 new cases, bringing the total to 7,681.

More News:

June 25, 1:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 938 new overnight cases, bringing the total cases to 53,415. There have been 12 additional deaths reaching a total of 3,051.

There are 22 new COVID-19 patients in hospitals. The total is now 653, and 77 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish is up by 87 with 4,724 cases. Orleans Parish cases have increased by 28 with 7,638 cases.

More News:

June 24, 12:09 p.m.

With 882 new coronavirus cases statewide, Louisiana has 52,477 reported cases. The state also saw 18 additional deaths, bringing the total deaths to 3,039.

There are 15 less COVID-19 patients in hospitals since yesterday, June 23, bringing the total to 631. 77 of the patients are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 123 additional coronavirus cases, with the total now 4,637. Orleans Parish has 39 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 7,610.

More News:

June 23

Louisiana has 51, 595 reported cases of coronavirus with 3,021 deaths.

There are 646 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 83 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,514 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,571 cumulative cases.

June 21, 12:44 p.m.

Louisiana has 49,778 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,993 deaths.

There are 589 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 69 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,374 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,518 cumulative cases.

More News:

June 17, 11:45 a.m.

Louisiana has 48,634 reported cases of coronavirus, with 2,950 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals decrease to 585, with 83 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,357 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,459 cumulative cases.

June 16, 1:57 p.m.

Louisiana has 47,706 reported cases of coronavirus, with 2,930 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals increase to 588, with 77 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,301 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,428 cumulative cases.

More News:

June 15, 12:31 p.m.

There are 37,017 presumed recoveries throughout the state. Louisiana has 47,172 reported cases of coronavirus and 2,906 deaths.

There are 12 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals, bringing the total to 568, with 76 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,284 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,411 cumulative cases.

More News:

June 14, 11:48 a.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 336 new cases bringing the total to 46,619 reported cases with 2,901 deaths.

There are 12 more COVID-19 patients in hospitals, bringing the total to 556, with 76 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,226 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,393 cumulative cases.

June 13, 1:55 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 1,288 new cases due to a backlog from labs. There are 46,283 reported cases with 2,891 deaths.

COVID-19 patients continue to decrease to 542, with 76 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,197 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,343 cumulative cases.

More News:

June 12, 2:28 p.m.

With over 500 new coronavirus cases, Louisiana has 44,995 total cases with 2,883 deaths.

There are five less COVID-19 patients in hospitals, bringing the total to 549, with 74 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,150 cumulative cases of coronavirus, and Orleans Parish has 7,319 cumulative cases.

June 11, 1:38 p.m.

With over 400 new coronavirus cases, Louisiana has 44,472 total cases with 2,874 deaths.

There are four new COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 553, with 77 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,088 cumulative cases of coronavirus, and Orleans Parish has 7,294 cumulative cases.

More News:

June 10, 2:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 418 new coronavirus cases, bringing total cases to 44,030 reported cases and 2,855 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to drop to 549 with 72 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 4,054 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,279 cumulative cases.

More News:

June 9, 11:04 a.m.

Louisiana has 43,612 reported coronavirus cases with 2,844 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has dropped from 582 to 568 with 67 of those on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 60 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 4,023, and Orleans Parish has 10 new cases, bringing the total to 7,247.

June 8, 11:55 a.m.

Louisiana has 43,050 reported coronavirus cases with 2,831 deaths.

582 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, with 71 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 14 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,963, and Orleans Parish has seven new cases, bringing the total to 7,237.

June 7, 11:55 a.m.

Louisiana has 42,816 reported coronavirus cases with 2,825 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in Louisiana continue to decrease to 575, with 74 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 38 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 3,949, and Orleans Parish has eight new cases, bringing the total to 7,230.

June 6, 12:14 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Louisiana increase by 497, bringing total cases to 42,486 with 2,814 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to decrease to 582, with 77 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,911 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,222 cumulative cases.

June 5, 11:58 a.m.

Louisiana coronavirus cases increase by 427, reaching a total of 41,989 reported cases with 2,801 deaths.

604 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, with 75 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,874 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,026 cumulative cases.

June 4, 11:58 a.m.

Coronavirus cases in Louisiana continue to climb by over 400, with 41,562 reported cases and 2,772 deaths.

Four less COVID-19 patients are in hospitals, having 613 patients with 82 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,820 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,192 cumulative cases.

June 3, 12:05 p.m.

With 387 new cases, Louisiana has 41,133 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,759 deaths.

There are 617 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 86 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,773 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,174 cumulative cases.

June 2, 12:00 p.m.

With an overnight increase of over 400, Louisiana has 40,746 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,724 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to decrease to 639, with only 83 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,730 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,156 cumulative cases.

June 1, 12:09 p.m.

Louisiana has a total of 40,341 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,690 deaths.

There are 661 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 86 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,666 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,141 cumulative cases.

May 30, 11:59 a.m.

With 775 new cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, reported numbers come to 39,577 and 2,680 deaths.

Patients in hospitals throughout the state continue to decrease to 674 with only 84 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,591 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,108 cases.

May 28, 11:58 a.m.

Louisiana has 305 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 38,802 reported cases and 2,635 deaths.

COVID-19 patients continue to decrease to 761, with only 100 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,526 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,067 cases.

May 27, 11:57 a.m.

With over 400 new cases overnight, Louisiana has 38,497 reported cases, and 2,617 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to decrease to 798, and 100 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,491 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,045 cumulative cases.

May 26. 12:00 p.m.

With 245 new coronavirus cases, Louisiana has 38,054 total cases with 2,596 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals decrease to 831, and 103 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,462 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,021 cumulative cases.

May 25, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 28,700 presumed recovered coronavirus patients, with 37,890 positive cases and 2,585 deaths.

There are 847 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 102 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,438 cases, and Orleans Parish has 7,005 cases.

May 24, 11:49 a.m.

With an increase of 129, Louisiana's coronavirus cases have reached 37,169 with 2,567 deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to decrease to 813, and 102 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,386 cases, and Orleans Parish has 6,953 cumulative cases.

May 23, 11:50 a.m.

Louisiana coronavirus cases have increased by 115, bringing the total to 37,040. There are 2,560 reported deaths.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals continue to decrease to 836, with only 112 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish cases have increased to 3,382, and Orleans Parish cases have increased to 6,949.

May 22, 12:00 p.m.

Coronavirus cases have increased by more than 400, bringing the total to 36,925, and there are 2,545 related deaths.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to decrease to 867, and 104 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,370 cumulative cases, and Orleans Parish has 6,944 cumulative cases.

May 21, 12:02 p.m.

Although there are 1188 new reported coronavirus cases in Louisiana, 682 of the cases are from labs reporting numbers for the first time, bringing the total to 36,504. There are 2,506 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of patients in hospitals continue to decrease to 884, with 107 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,319 cases with 225 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,904 cases with no overnight deaths, remaining at 500.

May 20, 12:01 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Louisiana have increased by 300 overnight, bringing the total to 35,316. There are 2,485 COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 931 patients in hospitals, 110 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,213 cases with 221 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,884 cases with 500 deaths.

May 19, 12:39 p.m.

Louisiana's coronavirus cases have increased by over 300 overnight, bringing the total to 35,038.

There are 2,458 reported COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the 1,004 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 112 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,145 cases with 219, and Orleans Parish has 6,869 cases with 494 deaths.

May 18, 11:49 a.m.

There are 34,709 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,440 deaths in Louisiana.

With 1,031 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 118 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,056 cases with 216 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,822 cases with 495 deaths.

May 17, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 34,432 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,425 deaths.

There are 1,019 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 111 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,034 cases with 212 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,809 cases with 495 deaths.

May 16, 1:16 p.m.

With Louisiana's stay-at-home order lifted, there are 34,117 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,413 deaths.

Of the 1,028 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 123 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 3,009 cases with 208 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,781 cases with 495 deaths.

May 15, 11:57 a.m.

Louisiana has 33,837 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,382 deaths.

1,091 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the state, and 132 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,953 cases with 205 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,787 cases with 489 deaths.

May 14, 12:05 p.m.

There are 33,489 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,351 deaths in Louisiana.

1,193 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the state, and 140 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,898 cases with 201 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,768 cases with 482 deaths.

May 13, 12:34 p.m.

Louisiana has 32,662 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,315 deaths.

Of the 1,194 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 147 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,487 cases with 199 deaths, and Orleans Parish 6,753 cases with 481 deaths.

May 12, 11:58 a.m.

There are 32,050 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,281 deaths in Louisiana.

With 1,320 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 146 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,445 cases with 190 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,718 cases with 477 deaths.

May 11, 11:53 a.m.

Louisiana has 31,815 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,242 deaths.

Of the 1,310 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 157 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,398 cases with 188 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,693 cases with 470 deaths.

May 10, 12:00 p.m.

There are 31,600 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,213 deaths in Louisiana.

With 1,324 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 161 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,374 cases with 182 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,682 cases with 468 deaths.

May 9, 12:18 p.m.

Louisiana has 31,417 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,194 deaths.

With 1,359 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 185 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,348 cases with 179 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,674 cases with 468 deaths.

May 8, 12:10 p.m.

There are 30,855 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,154 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,359 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 185 are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge has 2,284 cases with 171 deaths.

May 7, 12:03 p.m.

There are 30,652 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,135 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,432 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 189 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,256 cases with 170 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,626 cases with 463 deaths.

May 6, 4:04 p.m.

Louisiana has 30,399 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,094 deaths.

1,465 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the state, with 187 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,224 cases with 165 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,608 cases with 464 deaths.

May 5, 12:00 p.m.

There are 29,996 reported cases of coronavirus with 2,042 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,512 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 194 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,175 cases with 163 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,575 cases with 453 deaths.

May 4, 12:11 p.m.

Louisiana has 29,673 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,991 deaths.

With 1,502 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 220 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,131 cases with 156 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,557 cases with 447 deaths.

May 3, 11:46 a.m.

There are 29,340 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 1,969 deaths.

Of the 1,530 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 213 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,086 cases with 153 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,538 cases with 441 deaths.

May 2, 11:44 a.m.

Louisiana has 29,140 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,950 deaths.

With 1,545 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 208 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 2,054 cases with 148 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,524 cases with 439 deaths.

May 1, 11:59 a.m.

There are 28,711 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,927 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,607 COVID-19 patients throughout the state, 230 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,989 cases with 146 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,495 deaths.

Apr. 30, 12:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 28,001 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,862 deaths.

With 1,601 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 231 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,874 cases with 137 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,452 cases with 434 deaths.

Apr. 29, 12:08 p.m.

There are 27,660 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,802 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,629 COVID-19 patients throughout the state, 244 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,830 cases with 129 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,420 with 416 deaths.

Apr. 28, 12:04 p.m.

Louisiana has 27,286 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,758 deaths.

With 1,666 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 244 of them are on ventilators.

East Bat Rouge Parish has 1,787 cases with 125 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,380 cases with 410 deaths.

Apr. 27, 11:53 a.m.

There are 27,068 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,697 deaths and 17,303 presumed recovered in Louisiana.

Of the 1,683 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 262 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,771 cases with 124 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,365 cases with 406 deaths.

Apr. 26, 12:24 p.m.

Louisiana has 26,773 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,670 deaths.

With 1,701 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 265 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,739 cases with 120 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,342 cases with 406 deaths.

Apr. 25, 12:20 p.m.

There are 26,512 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,644 deaths in Louisiana.

1,700 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 268 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,720 cases with 114 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,297 cases with 399 deaths.

Apr. 24, 12:06 p.m.

Louisiana has 26,140 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,601 deaths. 14, 927 people have recovered from the virus as of Apr. 22.

With 1,697 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 286 of them are on ventilators.

There are 1,697 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish with 109 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,286 cases with 392 deaths.

Apr. 23, 12:00 p.m.

There are 25,739 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,540 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,727 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 274 of them are on ventilator.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,636 cases with 100 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,263 cases with 387 deaths.

Apr. 22, 12:02 p.m.

Louisiana has 25, 258 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,473 deaths.

With 1,747 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 287 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,603 cases with 95 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,209 cases with 367 deaths.

Apr. 21, 12:01 p.m.

There are 24,854 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,405 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,798 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 297 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,560 cases with 90 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,169 cases with 344 deaths.

Apr. 20, 11:53 a.m.

Louisiana has 24,523 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,328 deaths.

1,794 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the state, with 332 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,534 cases with 74 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,148 cases with 339 deaths.

Apr. 19, 12:00 p.m.

There are 23,928 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,296 deaths in Louisiana.

With 1,748 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 349 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,512 cases with 72 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,000 cases with 329 deaths.

Apr. 18, 12:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 23,580 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,267 deaths.

Throughout the state, there are 1,761 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 347 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,476 cases with 72 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,953 cases with 324 deaths.

Apr. 17, 12:14 p.m.

There are 23,118 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,213 deaths in Louisiana.

There are 1,868 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 363 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,424 cases with 66 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,906 cases with 317 deaths.

Apr. 16, 12:03 p.m.

Louisiana has 22,532 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,156 deaths.

With 1,914 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Louisiana, 396 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,389 cases with 66 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,847 cases with 302 deaths.

Apr. 15, 12:00 p.m.

There are 21, 951 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,103 deaths.

1,943 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the state with 425 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,325 cases with 62 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,769 cases with 287 deaths.

Apr. 14, 11:56 a.m.

Louisiana has 21,518 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,013 deaths.

There are 1,977 COVID-19 patients throughout the state with 436 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,295 cases with 58 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,718 cases with 276 deaths.

Apr. 13, 11:56 a.m.

There are 21,016 reported cases of coronavirus with 884 deaths in Louisiana.

With 2,134 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Louisiana, 461 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,273 reported cases with 52 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,651 cases with 244 deaths.

Apr. 12, 11:58 a.m.

Louisiana has 20,595 reported cases of coronavirus with 840 deaths.

2,084 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 458 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,223 cases with 49 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,600 cases with 235 deaths.

Apr. 11, 12:05 p.m.

There are 20,014 reported cases of coronavirus with 806 deaths in Louisiana.

Throughout the state, 2,067 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 470 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,158 cases with 45 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,535 cases with 232 deaths.

Apr. 10, 12:06 p.m.

Louisiana has 19,253 reported cases of the coronavirus with 755 deaths.

Throughout the state, there are 2,054 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 479 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,088 cases with 39 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,416 cases with 225 deaths.

Apr. 9, 12:01 p.m.

There are 18,283 reported cases of the coronavirus with 702 deaths in Louisiana.

2,014 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 473 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,000 cases with 36 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,242 cases with 224 deaths.

Apr. 8, 11:58 a.m.

Louisiana has 17,030 reported cases of coronavirus with 652 deaths.

Throughout the state, there are 1,983 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 490 of them on ventilators.

There are 935 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish with 33 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,070 cases with 208 deaths.

Apr. 7, 12:10 p.m.

There are 16,284 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 582 deaths.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 892 cases with 31 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 4,942 cases with 185 deaths.

Apr. 6, 12:01 p.m.

Louisiana has 14,867 reported cases of coronavirus with 512 deaths.

There are 1,809 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 563 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 816 cases with 25 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 4,565 cases with 171 deaths.

Apr. 5, 11:59 a.m.

There are 13,010 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 477 deaths.

Of the 1,803 coronavirus patients in hospitals, 561 are on ventilators.

61 of Louisiana's 64 parishes have a reported case.

Apr. 4, 12:07 p.m.

There are 12,496 reported cases of coronavirus with 409 deaths in Louisiana.

With 1,707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 535 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 621 cases, and Orleans Parish has 3,966 cases of coronavirus.

Apr. 3, 12:06 p.m.

Louisiana has 10,297 reported cases of coronavirus with 370 total deaths.

There are 1,707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state with 535 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 389 cases. 20 Baton Rouge residents have died from the virus.

Orleans Parish has 3,476 cases with 148 deaths.

Apr. 2, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 9,150 reported cases of coronavirus with 310 total deaths.

1,639 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 507 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 325 cases with 11 deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, and Orleans Parish has 3,148 cases with 125 deaths.

Apr. 1, 12:20 p.m.

There are 6,424 known cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana with 273 deaths. As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,498 people are in hospitals throughout the state with 490 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 244 cases of coronavirus with 10 deaths.

Orleans Parish has 2,270 cases of coronavirus with 115 deaths.

Mar. 31, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana has 5,237 known cases of coronavirus, an increase of over a thousand in 24 hours. There are 239 COVID-19 related deaths.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 228 cases with nine deaths.

Orleans Parish has 1,834 cases with 101 deaths.

Mar. 30, 12:02 p.m.

There are 4,025 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 185 total deaths reported. There are 1,158 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 385 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 188 cases with nine total deaths. Orleans Parish has 1,480 cases with 86 total deaths.

Mar. 29, 12:20 p.m.

Louisiana has 3,540 reported cases of coronavirus with 151 total deaths.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 164 cases of coronavirus with seven total deaths.

Orleans Parish has 1,350 cases of coronavirus with 73 total deaths.

Mar. 28, 1:07 p.m.

There are now 3,315 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 137 reported deaths.

The jump from Friday's confirmed cases to Saturday's is the largest yet.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 153 cases, up from 124 on Friday.

Mar. 27, 12:09 p.m.

There are 2,746 reported cases and 119 reported deaths of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

124 cases are in East Baton Rouge Parish with six deaths of parish residents, with a seventh from a man from Mississippi who received treatment from a hospital in Baton Rouge.

Orleans Parish has 1,170 cases with 57 deaths.

Mar. 26, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,305 reported cases of coronavirus with 83 deaths. 676 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital with 239 of them on ventilators. There are 105 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish with four deaths. 997 cases are in Orleans Parish with 46 deaths.

Mar. 25, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana's coronavairus cases have reached 1,795 with 65 COVID-19 related deaths. East Baton Rouge Parish has 75 cases with three deaths. Orleans Parish has 827 cases with 37 deaths.

Mar. 24, 12:02 p.m.

There are 1,388 reported cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana with now 46 deaths. The East Baton Rouge Parish has 58 cases with two deaths. Cases in Orleans Parish have reached 675 cases with 26 deaths.

Mar. 23, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,172 reported cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths by COVID-19. 41 of the 64 parishes are affected. There are 43 cases in East Baton Rouge Parishes.

Mar. 22, 9:46 a.m.

Coronaviruses cases in Louisiana have surpassed 800, reaching 837. There are 20 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

6:47 p.m.

Louisiana has 763 positive coronavirus cases, with 18 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish. COVID-19 deaths have reached 20 for the state.

Mar. 21, 10:13 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, Mar. 21, there are 585 positive cases of the coronavirus, with deaths reaching up to 16 in Louisiana.

5:31 p.m.

Louisiana coronaviruses cases have surged to 537, with 14 total deaths for the state. The four who died today had underlying medical conditions.

Mar. 20, 9:35 a.m.

Louisiana coronavirus cases have reached 479 with up to 10 deaths. There are 299 cases in Orleans Parish and 7 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish.

5:42 p.m.

Louisiana now has 392 positive coronavirus cases, with 249 cases in Orleans Parish. 10 deaths have been reported.

The coronavirus has affected 26 of the 64 parishes within the state.

Mar. 19, 10:00 a.m.

Louisiana's reported coronavirus cases have reached 347, with an eighth death. There are now five cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The virus is affecting 17 parishes.

5:32 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mar. 18, there are now 280 reported cases of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana.

3:14 p.m.

A seventh COVID-19 death has been reported in Louisiana, the first COVID-19 related death from Jefferson Parish. 257 people have tested positive for the virus across the state.

12:38 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge parish has confirmed its second case of the coronavirus. Officials have also confirmed a sixth death due to COVID-19.

10:43 a.m.

Five deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus.

Mar. 18, 9:39 a.m.

Louisiana has 240 positive cases of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, Mar. 18, the following parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: Ascension, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Washington.

4:54 p.m.

Louisiana now has 196 positive cases of COVID-19.

The following parishes have positive cases of the coronavirus: Ascension, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Washington.

4:36 p.m.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the first case of COVID-19 within the East Baton Rouge Parish.

“City-Parish and our COVID-19 healthcare partners are ready for this,” Mayor Broome said. “I want every member of the public to understand the critical role they play at this point – that is to follow the guidance we have been communicating and reiterating. It is vital that residents adhere to practicing social distancing and self-isolation if you have symptoms.”

This comes after the first drive-through coronavirus testing center in Mid-City Baton Rouge ran out of testing kits in less than an hour.

March 17, 10:30 a.m.

There are now 171 positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana, after 457 tests completed by the state lab. The parish break-down is as follows: Orleans (116), Jefferson (31), St. Tammany (6), Caddo (4), St. Charles (3), Terrebonne (3), Lafourche (2), St. Bernard (2), Ascension (1), Bossier (1), St. John the Baptist (1) and Washington (1).

A fourth death has been confirmed in Orleans Parish. This is now the second death from Lambeth House, a New Orleans retirement home.

4:06 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has stated there are now 136 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with one new case in Ascension Parish. A third death has also been confirmed in Orleans Parish.

Edwards has also issued for all fitness centers and gyms to close throughout the state starting at midnight of Mar. 16.

1:20 p.m.

There are now 132 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

March 16, 9:45 a.m.

There are 114 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are no cases in Baton Rouge. However, the following parishes have cases: Bossier (1), Caddo (3), Lafourche (2), Jefferson (16), Orleans (79), St. Charles (3), St. John the Baptist (1), St. Tammany (5), St. Bernard (2)and Terrebonne (2).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

March 15, 7:01 p.m.

There are 103 presumptive positive cases of cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. As of Sunday evening, Mar. 15, there are two confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus, according to WAFB.

The patients who died from the virus include a 58-year-old and a 53-year-old, and both had underlying health issues, according to WBRZ.

As of Sunday, Mar. 15 at 7:01 p.m., there are no reported coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge. However, the following parishes have cases: Bossier (1), Caddo (2), Lafourche (1), Jefferson (14), Orleans (75), St. Charles (2), St. John the Baptist (1), St. Tammany (4), St. Bernard (1) and Terrebonne (2).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation, suspending all gatherings of over 250 people until Apr. 13. Also, all K-12 Louisiana public schools are closed from Mar. 15 to Apr. 13.

“We are at an inflection point now, and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement. “These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”

University classes will also be held online beginning Monday, March 30, through the end of the spring semester, according to Strategic Communications.

"Moving in-person courses to online will allow us to help slow the spread of the virus and protect all of us, as well as our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues, from exposure to the illness," Interim president Tom Galligan said in an email Thursday. "The university will remain open and operational during this time period, however, and staff members should continue to work normal schedules."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.