Apr. 27, 11:53 a.m.

There are 27,068 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,697 deaths and 17,303 presumed recovered in Louisiana.

Of the 1,683 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 262 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,771 cases with 124 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,365 cases with 406 deaths.

Apr. 26, 12:24 p.m.

Louisiana has 26,773 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,670 deaths.

With 1,701 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 265 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,739 cases with 120 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,342 cases with 406 deaths.

Apr. 25, 12:20 p.m.

There are 26,512 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,644 deaths in Louisiana.

1,700 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 268 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,720 cases with 114 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,297 cases with 399 deaths.

Apr. 24, 12:06 p.m.

Louisiana has 26,140 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,601 deaths. 14, 927 people have recovered from the virus as of Apr. 22.

With 1,697 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 286 of them are on ventilators.

There are 1,697 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish with 109 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,286 cases with 392 deaths.

Apr. 23, 12:00 p.m.

There are 25,739 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,540 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,727 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 274 of them are on ventilator.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,636 cases with 100 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,263 cases with 387 deaths.

Apr. 22, 12:02 p.m.

Louisiana has 25, 258 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,473 deaths.

With 1,747 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 287 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,603 cases with 95 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,209 cases with 367 deaths.

Apr. 21, 12:01 p.m.

There are 24,854 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,405 deaths in Louisiana.

Of the 1,798 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, 297 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,560 cases with 90 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,169 cases with 344 deaths.

Apr. 20, 11:53 a.m.

Louisiana has 24,523 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,328 deaths.

1,794 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the state, with 332 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,534 cases with 74 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,148 cases with 339 deaths.

Apr. 19, 12:00 p.m.

There are 23,928 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,296 deaths in Louisiana.

With 1,748 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 349 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,512 cases with 72 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 6,000 cases with 329 deaths.

Apr. 18, 12:00 p.m.

Louisiana has 23,580 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,267 deaths.

Throughout the state, there are 1,761 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 347 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,476 cases with 72 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,953 cases with 324 deaths.

Apr. 17, 12:14 p.m.

There are 23,118 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,213 deaths in Louisiana.

There are 1,868 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 363 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,424 cases with 66 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,906 cases with 317 deaths.

Apr. 16, 12:03 p.m.

Louisiana has 22,532 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,156 deaths.

With 1,914 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Louisiana, 396 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,389 cases with 66 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,847 cases with 302 deaths.

Apr. 15, 12:00 p.m.

There are 21, 951 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, with 1,103 deaths.

1,943 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals throughout the state with 425 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,325 cases with 62 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,769 cases with 287 deaths.

Apr. 14, 11:56 a.m.

Louisiana has 21,518 reported cases of coronavirus with 1,013 deaths.

There are 1,977 COVID-19 patients throughout the state with 436 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,295 cases with 58 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,718 cases with 276 deaths.

Apr. 13, 11:56 a.m.

There are 21,016 reported cases of coronavirus with 884 deaths in Louisiana.

With 2,134 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Louisiana, 461 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,273 reported cases with 52 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,651 cases with 244 deaths.

Apr. 12, 11:58 a.m.

Louisiana has 20,595 reported cases of coronavirus with 840 deaths.

2,084 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 458 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,223 cases with 49 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,600 cases with 235 deaths.

Apr. 11, 12:05 p.m.

There are 20,014 reported cases of coronavirus with 806 deaths in Louisiana.

Throughout the state, 2,067 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 470 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,158 cases with 45 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,535 cases with 232 deaths.

Apr. 10, 12:06 p.m.

Louisiana has 19,253 reported cases of the coronavirus with 755 deaths.

Throughout the state, there are 2,054 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 479 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,088 cases with 39 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,416 cases with 225 deaths.

Apr. 9, 12:01 p.m.

There are 18,283 reported cases of the coronavirus with 702 deaths in Louisiana.

2,014 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 473 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,000 cases with 36 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,242 cases with 224 deaths.

Apr. 8, 11:58 a.m.

Louisiana has 17,030 reported cases of coronavirus with 652 deaths.

Throughout the state, there are 1,983 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 490 of them on ventilators.

There are 935 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish with 33 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 5,070 cases with 208 deaths.

Apr. 7, 12:10 p.m.

There are 16,284 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 582 deaths.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 892 cases with 31 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 4,942 cases with 185 deaths.

Apr. 6, 12:01 p.m.

Louisiana has 14,867 reported cases of coronavirus with 512 deaths.

There are 1,809 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 563 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 816 cases with 25 deaths, and Orleans Parish has 4,565 cases with 171 deaths.

Apr. 5, 11:59 a.m.

There are 13,010 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 477 deaths.

Of the 1,803 coronavirus patients in hospitals, 561 are on ventilators.

61 of Louisiana's 64 parishes have a reported case.

Apr. 4, 12:07 p.m.

There are 12,496 reported cases of coronavirus with 409 deaths in Louisiana.

With 1,707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 535 of them are on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 621 cases, and Orleans Parish has 3,966 cases of coronavirus.

Apr. 3, 12:06 p.m.

Louisiana has 10,297 reported cases of coronavirus with 370 total deaths.

There are 1,707 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state with 535 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 389 cases. 20 Baton Rouge residents have died from the virus.

Orleans Parish has 3,476 cases with 148 deaths.

Apr. 2, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 9,150 reported cases of coronavirus with 310 total deaths.

1,639 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with 507 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 325 cases with 11 deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, and Orleans Parish has 3,148 cases with 125 deaths.

Apr. 1, 12:20 p.m.

There are 6,424 known cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana with 273 deaths. As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,498 people are in hospitals throughout the state with 490 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 244 cases of coronavirus with 10 deaths.

Orleans Parish has 2,270 cases of coronavirus with 115 deaths.

Mar. 31, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana has 5,237 known cases of coronavirus, an increase of over a thousand in 24 hours. There are 239 COVID-19 related deaths.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 228 cases with nine deaths.

Orleans Parish has 1,834 cases with 101 deaths.

Mar. 30, 12:02 p.m.

There are 4,025 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 185 total deaths reported. There are 1,158 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 385 of them on ventilators.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 188 cases with nine total deaths. Orleans Parish has 1,480 cases with 86 total deaths.

Mar. 29, 12:20 p.m.

Louisiana has 3,540 reported cases of coronavirus with 151 total deaths.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 164 cases of coronavirus with seven total deaths.

Orleans Parish has 1,350 cases of coronavirus with 73 total deaths.

Mar. 28, 1:07 p.m.

There are now 3,315 reported cases of coronavirus in Louisiana with 137 reported deaths.

The jump from Friday's confirmed cases to Saturday's is the largest yet.

East Baton Rouge Parish has 153 cases, up from 124 on Friday.

Mar. 27, 12:09 p.m.

There are 2,746 reported cases and 119 reported deaths of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

124 cases are in East Baton Rouge Parish with six deaths of parish residents, with a seventh from a man from Mississippi who received treatment from a hospital in Baton Rouge.

Orleans Parish has 1,170 cases with 57 deaths.

Mar. 26, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,305 reported cases of coronavirus with 83 deaths. 676 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital with 239 of them on ventilators. There are 105 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish with four deaths. 997 cases are in Orleans Parish with 46 deaths.

Mar. 25, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana's coronavairus cases have reached 1,795 with 65 COVID-19 related deaths. East Baton Rouge Parish has 75 cases with three deaths. Orleans Parish has 827 cases with 37 deaths.

Mar. 24, 12:02 p.m.

There are 1,388 reported cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana with now 46 deaths. The East Baton Rouge Parish has 58 cases with two deaths. Cases in Orleans Parish have reached 675 cases with 26 deaths.

Mar. 23, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,172 reported cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths by COVID-19. 41 of the 64 parishes are affected. There are 43 cases in East Baton Rouge Parishes.

Mar. 22, 9:46 a.m.

Coronaviruses cases in Louisiana have surpassed 800, reaching 837. There are 20 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

6:47 p.m.

Louisiana has 763 positive coronavirus cases, with 18 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish. COVID-19 deaths have reached 20 for the state.

Mar. 21, 10:13 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, Mar. 21, there are 585 positive cases of the coronavirus, with deaths reaching up to 16 in Louisiana.

5:31 p.m.

Louisiana coronaviruses cases have surged to 537, with 14 total deaths for the state. The four who died today had underlying medical conditions.

Mar. 20, 9:35 a.m.

Louisiana coronavirus cases have reached 479 with up to 10 deaths. There are 299 cases in Orleans Parish and 7 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish.

5:42 p.m.

Louisiana now has 392 positive coronavirus cases, with 249 cases in Orleans Parish. 10 deaths have been reported.

The coronavirus has affected 26 of the 64 parishes within the state.

Mar. 19, 10:00 a.m.

Louisiana's reported coronavirus cases have reached 347, with an eighth death. There are now five cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The virus is affecting 17 parishes.

5:32 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mar. 18, there are now 280 reported cases of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana.

3:14 p.m.

A seventh COVID-19 death has been reported in Louisiana, the first COVID-19 related death from Jefferson Parish. 257 people have tested positive for the virus across the state.

12:38 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge parish has confirmed its second case of the coronavirus. Officials have also confirmed a sixth death due to COVID-19.

10:43 a.m.

Five deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus.

Mar. 18, 9:39 a.m.

Louisiana has 240 positive cases of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, Mar. 18, the following parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: Ascension, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Washington.

4:54 p.m.

Louisiana now has 196 positive cases of COVID-19.

The following parishes have positive cases of the coronavirus: Ascension, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Washington.

4:36 p.m.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the first case of COVID-19 within the East Baton Rouge Parish.

“City-Parish and our COVID-19 healthcare partners are ready for this,” Mayor Broome said. “I want every member of the public to understand the critical role they play at this point – that is to follow the guidance we have been communicating and reiterating. It is vital that residents adhere to practicing social distancing and self-isolation if you have symptoms.”

This comes after the first drive-through coronavirus testing center in Mid-City Baton Rouge ran out of testing kits in less than an hour.

March 17, 10:30 a.m.

There are now 171 positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana, after 457 tests completed by the state lab. The parish break-down is as follows: Orleans (116), Jefferson (31), St. Tammany (6), Caddo (4), St. Charles (3), Terrebonne (3), Lafourche (2), St. Bernard (2), Ascension (1), Bossier (1), St. John the Baptist (1) and Washington (1).

A fourth death has been confirmed in Orleans Parish. This is now the second death from Lambeth House, a New Orleans retirement home.

4:06 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has stated there are now 136 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with one new case in Ascension Parish. A third death has also been confirmed in Orleans Parish.

Edwards has also issued for all fitness centers and gyms to close throughout the state starting at midnight of Mar. 16.

1:20 p.m.

There are now 132 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

March 16, 9:45 a.m.

There are 114 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are no cases in Baton Rouge. However, the following parishes have cases: Bossier (1), Caddo (3), Lafourche (2), Jefferson (16), Orleans (79), St. Charles (3), St. John the Baptist (1), St. Tammany (5), St. Bernard (2)and Terrebonne (2).

March 15, 7:01 p.m.

There are 103 presumptive positive cases of cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. As of Sunday evening, Mar. 15, there are two confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus, according to WAFB.

The patients who died from the virus include a 58-year-old and a 53-year-old, and both had underlying health issues, according to WBRZ.

As of Sunday, Mar. 15 at 7:01 p.m., there are no reported coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge. However, the following parishes have cases: Bossier (1), Caddo (2), Lafourche (1), Jefferson (14), Orleans (75), St. Charles (2), St. John the Baptist (1), St. Tammany (4), St. Bernard (1) and Terrebonne (2).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation, suspending all gatherings of over 250 people until Apr. 13. Also, all K-12 Louisiana public schools are closed from Mar. 15 to Apr. 13.

“We are at an inflection point now, and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement. “These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”

University classes will also be held online beginning Monday, March 30, through the end of the spring semester, according to Strategic Communications.

"Moving in-person courses to online will allow us to help slow the spread of the virus and protect all of us, as well as our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues, from exposure to the illness," Interim president Tom Galligan said in an email Thursday. "The university will remain open and operational during this time period, however, and staff members should continue to work normal schedules."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.