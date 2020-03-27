Mar. 27, 12:09 p.m.

There are 2,746 reported cases and 119 reported deaths of the coronavirus in Louisiana.

124 cases are in East Baton Rouge Parish with six deaths of parish residents, with a seventh from a man from Mississippi who received treatment from a hospital in Baton Rouge.

Orleans Parish has 1,170 cases with 57 deaths.

Mar. 26, 12:05 p.m.

Louisiana has 2,305 reported cases of coronavirus with 83 deaths. 676 COVID-19 patients are in the hospital with 239 of them on ventilators. There are 105 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish with four deaths. 997 cases are in Orleans Parish with 46 deaths.

Mar. 25, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana's coronavairus cases have reached 1,795 with 65 COVID-19 related deaths. East Baton Rouge Parish has 75 cases with three deaths. Orleans Parish has 827 cases with 37 deaths.

Mar. 24, 12:02 p.m.

There are 1,388 reported cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana with now 46 deaths. The East Baton Rouge Parish has 58 cases with two deaths. Cases in Orleans Parish have reached 675 cases with 26 deaths.

Mar. 23, 12:07 p.m.

Louisiana has 1,172 reported cases of the coronavirus and 34 deaths by COVID-19. 41 of the 64 parishes are affected. There are 43 cases in East Baton Rouge Parishes.

Mar. 22, 9:46 a.m.

Coronaviruses cases in Louisiana have surpassed 800, reaching 837. There are 20 cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

6:47 p.m.

Louisiana has 763 positive coronavirus cases, with 18 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish. COVID-19 deaths have reached 20 for the state.

Mar. 21, 10:13 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, Mar. 21, there are 585 positive cases of the coronavirus, with deaths reaching up to 16 in Louisiana.

5:31 p.m.

Louisiana coronaviruses cases have surged to 537, with 14 total deaths for the state. The four who died today had underlying medical conditions.

Mar. 20, 9:35 a.m.

Louisiana coronavirus cases have reached 479 with up to 10 deaths. There are 299 cases in Orleans Parish and 7 cases in the East Baton Rouge Parish.

5:42 p.m.

Louisiana now has 392 positive coronavirus cases, with 249 cases in Orleans Parish. 10 deaths have been reported.

The coronavirus has affected 26 of the 64 parishes within the state.

Mar. 19, 10:00 a.m.

Louisiana's reported coronavirus cases have reached 347, with an eighth death. There are now five cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The virus is affecting 17 parishes.

5:32 p.m.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Mar. 18, there are now 280 reported cases of the coronavirus throughout Louisiana.

3:14 p.m.

A seventh COVID-19 death has been reported in Louisiana, the first COVID-19 related death from Jefferson Parish. 257 people have tested positive for the virus across the state.

12:38 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge parish has confirmed its second case of the coronavirus. Officials have also confirmed a sixth death due to COVID-19.

10:43 a.m.

Five deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus.

Mar. 18, 9:39 a.m.

Louisiana has 240 positive cases of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday morning, Mar. 18, the following parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: Ascension, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Washington.

4:54 p.m.

Louisiana now has 196 positive cases of COVID-19.

The following parishes have positive cases of the coronavirus: Ascension, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, Lafourche, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Terrebonne and Washington.

4:36 p.m.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the first case of COVID-19 within the East Baton Rouge Parish.

“City-Parish and our COVID-19 healthcare partners are ready for this,” Mayor Broome said. “I want every member of the public to understand the critical role they play at this point – that is to follow the guidance we have been communicating and reiterating. It is vital that residents adhere to practicing social distancing and self-isolation if you have symptoms.”

This comes after the first drive-through coronavirus testing center in Mid-City Baton Rouge ran out of testing kits in less than an hour.

March 17, 10:30 a.m.

There are now 171 positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana, after 457 tests completed by the state lab. The parish break-down is as follows: Orleans (116), Jefferson (31), St. Tammany (6), Caddo (4), St. Charles (3), Terrebonne (3), Lafourche (2), St. Bernard (2), Ascension (1), Bossier (1), St. John the Baptist (1) and Washington (1).

A fourth death has been confirmed in Orleans Parish. This is now the second death from Lambeth House, a New Orleans retirement home.

4:06 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has stated there are now 136 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with one new case in Ascension Parish. A third death has also been confirmed in Orleans Parish.

Edwards has also issued for all fitness centers and gyms to close throughout the state starting at midnight of Mar. 16.

1:20 p.m.

There are now 132 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

March 16, 9:45 a.m.

There are 114 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are no cases in Baton Rouge. However, the following parishes have cases: Bossier (1), Caddo (3), Lafourche (2), Jefferson (16), Orleans (79), St. Charles (3), St. John the Baptist (1), St. Tammany (5), St. Bernard (2)and Terrebonne (2).

March 15, 7:01 p.m.

There are 103 presumptive positive cases of cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. As of Sunday evening, Mar. 15, there are two confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus, according to WAFB.

The patients who died from the virus include a 58-year-old and a 53-year-old, and both had underlying health issues, according to WBRZ.

As of Sunday, Mar. 15 at 7:01 p.m., there are no reported coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge. However, the following parishes have cases: Bossier (1), Caddo (2), Lafourche (1), Jefferson (14), Orleans (75), St. Charles (2), St. John the Baptist (1), St. Tammany (4), St. Bernard (1) and Terrebonne (2).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation, suspending all gatherings of over 250 people until Apr. 13. Also, all K-12 Louisiana public schools are closed from Mar. 15 to Apr. 13.

“We are at an inflection point now, and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement. “These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”

University classes will also be held online beginning Monday, March 30, through the end of the spring semester, according to Strategic Communications.

"Moving in-person courses to online will allow us to help slow the spread of the virus and protect all of us, as well as our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues, from exposure to the illness," Interim president Tom Galligan said in an email Thursday. "The university will remain open and operational during this time period, however, and staff members should continue to work normal schedules."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.