Mar. 15, 7:01 p.m.

There are 103 positive cases of cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana. As of Sunday evening, Mar. 15, there are two confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus, according to WAFB.

The patients who died from the virus include a 58-year-old and a 53-year-old, and both had underlying health issues, according to WBRZ.

As of Sunday, Mar. 15 at 7:01 p.m., there are no reported coronavirus cases in Baton Rouge. However, the following parishes have cases: Bossier (1), Caddo (2), Lafourche (1), Jefferson (14), Orleans (75), St. Charles (2), St. John the Baptist (1), St. Tammany (4), St. Bernard (1) and Terrebonne (2).

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation, suspending all gatherings of over 250 people until Apr. 13. Also, all K-12 Louisiana public schools are closed from Mar. 15 to Apr. 13.

“We are at an inflection point now, and we are going to take bold action to minimize the further spread of this illness. That is why I am issuing this order today, ending all events of more than 250 people, closing our schools, and reducing the amount of face-to-face public interaction at state government buildings,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement. “These steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of the people of Louisiana from the risk of COVID-19.”

University classes will also be held online beginning Monday, March 30, through the end of the spring semester, according to Strategic Communications.

"Moving in-person courses to online will allow us to help slow the spread of the virus and protect all of us, as well as our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues, from exposure to the illness," Interim president Tom Galligan said in an email Thursday. "The university will remain open and operational during this time period, however, and staff members should continue to work normal schedules."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.