Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 until Aug. 7, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday.
Phase 2 was originally scheduled to end Friday.
"There's no doubt we have a long way to go and the situation is very serious especially as it relates to hospitalizations," Edwards said.
As of July 21, Louisiana had 1,691 new coronavirus cases and 36 additional deaths, bringing the total of cases to 96,583 and total deaths to 3,498.
Edwards announced statewide bar closures and a mandatory mask requirement on July 11. Those changes will also remain in effect until Aug. 7.