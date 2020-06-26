LSU announced preliminary changes to the fall academic calendar Friday.
"We are still working out many details for the fall, but in order to help you plan, we wanted to get this information out as quickly as possible," the statement read.
The semester will begin as scheduled Aug. 24. While students, faculty and staff still receive Sept. 7 off for Labor Day, the fall break from Oct. 8-9 is cancelled and instruction will be after the Nov. 25-27 Thanksgiving holiday.
Students will not return back to campus after the Nov. 25-27 Thanksgiving holiday. All remaining classes and exams will be held online.
Additionally, students may notice changes to their fall semester schedule as fall courses undergo social distancing accommodations. Some classes will be conducted remotely for the semester's entirety and others will relocate to larger classrooms. LSU will inform students once the updates are complete.
No final decisions were announced regarding residence hall move-out dates, December commencement or campus-wide events scheduled after Thanksgiving.
More information about the fall semester will be released in the coming weeks.
The statement addressed the "closing of several popular night spots near LSU" after a spike in coronavirus cases and urged students to continue social distancing.
"We want our fall semester to be as normal as possible, but we all play a role in making that happen," the statement read. "Following CDC and state guidelines now will help us avoid spikes in cases that could negatively affect how we operate this fall."