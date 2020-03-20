Strategic Communications announced the first confirmed coronavirus case at LSU in a broadcast email today.
The individual who tested positive is a graduate student who takes all courses online, doesn't live on campus and hasn't been on campus since March 7, according to the email. The student did have an on-campus job, but all those who work in the same office as the student have been told to monitor themselves for symptoms. However, the CDC doesn't define working in the same office with someone who tests positive for the virus as "close contact."
"All of us offer our thoughts and good wishes to this student," Interim President Tom Galligan said in the email. "Even though we are social distancing and self-isolating, we are still one compassionate community and we stand together in hope."
The email also said the University has escalated its cleaning procedures and the frequency of cleaning since classes have been canceled this week.
