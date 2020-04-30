LSU Executive Vice President & CFO Dan Layzell said the University is planning a phased return to campus for employees starting May 18 and released "Phase One"in an email to LSU faculty and staff Thursday afternoon.
According to the guidelines, personnel included in Phase One who can return to campus include essential personnel currently on campus and other critical employees approved by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
The University said the goals of Phase 1 include allowing facilities time to prepare buildings and plan for occupancy, as well as bring back critical personnel in a limited capacity.
Per the Phase One guidelines, employees must maintain physical distancing and proper hygiene upon returning to campus. This includes washing hands often, wearing face coverings when employees are within six feet of others and increasing frequency of cleaning.
"LSU will initiate additional phases when stay-at-home orders are lifted or modified and an LSU presidential directive is given," the guidelines read.
The guidelines emphasized that the University will adhere to CDC guidelines for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. The University said anyone exposed to COVID-19 must stay home and notify the EOC of exposure.
In Phase One, University-sponsored activities will remain virtual and "gathering spots" will remain closed, according to the guidelines. The University said tele-networking is still mandatory for non-critical personnel, and workdays will be scattered for critical personnel.
Middleton Library, as well as the Veterinary Medicine and Law libraries remain closed. The Student Union, Barnes & Noble bookstore and UREC remain closed as well.
All on-campus camps and events are cancelled through the summer.
Layzell said specific instructions will be sent to deans and department heads later today explaining how to determine who can begin coming back to campus.