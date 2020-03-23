LSU Emergency Operations Center announced the second confirmed coronavirus case at LSU in a broadcast email.
The individual who tested positive is a law student at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center who hasn't been on campus since March 13. The student doesn't live in on-campus housing and is now in self-isolation, according to the email. The individual has reported to the University that they're "recovering well and are now asymptomatic."
Students, faculty and staff who are known to have been in close contact with the student are being notified. However, the CDC doesn't define sharing a classroom or office space with someone who tests positive as "close contact."
The email also said the University has escalated its cleaning procedures, including at the Law Center, throughout the past few weeks.
