The University detailed fall semester safety precautions in an email from the Division of Strategic Communications Tuesday afternoon.
Here are some of the guidelines:
- Masks must be worn correctly at all times.
- Six feet of distance should be maintained.
- Students, faculty and staff should stay to their right when walking through buildings and follow signs directing the flow of foot traffic.
- Students and faculty should use the provided cleaning materials to wipe down their desk or chair before and after class.
- On-campus events must follow the fall 2020 meeting and event guidelines, available here.
- Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has should email reportcovid@lsu.edu and follow the proper protocol, available here. Students who feel sick should inform their instructor and stay home.
- Everyone will be required to complete an informational form to help with contact tracing as well as completing a daily symptom checker.
"We understand that these precautions may seem inconvenient, but we must do all we can to protect each other, especially those in our community who are in high-risk groups and are more vulnerable to negative impact from the virus," the email read. "Our goal is to have a successful fall semester, and we appreciate your cooperation."