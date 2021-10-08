LSU athletics announced changes in COVID-19 protocols Friday, in response to the state's steady drop in cases, hospitalizations and an increase in its vaccination rate.
Tiger Stadium will no longer require fans to present proof of vaccination or negative test. Fans under 12 won't have to wear a mask, but the mask mandate will remain for indoor areas of the stadium.
The state has seen an 80% drop in hospitalizations in the last seven weeks, the release stated. Louisiana's percent positivity rate is now under 5%, and its vaccination rate has climbed 23% since August.
“Because of this success, we are able to lift the vaccine and testing requirements for entry into Tiger Stadium," said Catherine O'Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. "By balancing mitigation efforts and risk in the ongoing fight to end the pandemic, we can protect our community and safely celebrate the traditions that bring us together."
“This is amazing progress,” O’Neal said. “But the game is not over. This virus will surge again, and Louisiana must be prepared before it arrives yet again by getting vaccinated. The vaccines we have are safe and effective, and getting vaccinated is our best shot at defeating COVID-19.”