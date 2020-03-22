Interim President Thomas Galligan announced the University will close save for a small number of essential personnel and students who have received permission from Residential Life to remain in on-campus housing.
Students who have received permission to remain on campus will receive a separate, more detailed email from Residential Life about the change. The University will continue to provide essential services and a clean and safe environment for students who still live there, according to the Division of Strategic Communication's broadcast email.
Galligan's decision comes hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide stay-at-home order requiring all residents to shelter at home barring essential tasks starting at 5 p.m. tomorrow.
"It is our responsibility to make sure that each and every one of us complies with the letter and spirit of the order," Galligan said in the email. "We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of the virus and keeping our state’s health care system from becoming overwhelmed at this critical time. I firmly reiterate LSU’s commitment to fighting COVID-19 and protecting the health of our community."
Galligan reiterated his pride in the LSU community for its quick response to the drastic steps the University and state as a whole have taken to limit the spread of coronavirus thus far.
"Each day, I’m inspired by your dedication and resilience in the face of this challenge and with continued courage, calmness, compassion and cleanliness, we will get through this together," Galligan wrote. "The well-being of the world is truly on our shoulders but we carry the load together. Even though we are at home and staying six feet apart—we are still together."