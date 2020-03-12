LSU announced today that all in-person classes will be conducted online after spring break in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus on campus.
The University will hold class as usual tomorrow, but classes are canceled the week of March 16-20.
Classes are canceled the week of March 16-20.
Following Spring Break, classes will be held online beginning Monday, March 30, through the end of the Spring semester.
Classes will be held online beginning Monday, March 30, through the end of the spring semester, according to Strategic Communications.
"Moving in-person courses to online will allow us to help slow the spread of the virus and protect all of us, as well as our friends, family, neighbors and colleagues, from exposure to the illness," Interim president Tom Galligan said in an email Thursday. "The university will remain open and operational during this time period, however, and staff members should continue to work normal schedules."
The University originally communicated that it has been considering a transition to online classes in a broadcast email on March 11. At the time, the decision to transition was not finalized because the University had no confirmed coronavirus cases on campus.
The March 11 email said in the event the University's campus closes, students living on campus who cannot leave would be accommodated with housing and meals, even if the dining halls are not operating.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.