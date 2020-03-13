LSU Strategic Communications announced today that all on-campus events and University-sponsored off-campus events of 30 people or more are canceled effective immediately, through May 30. A decision about commencement will be made and released at a later date.
Events with fewer than 30 people in attendance will need to receive approval by emailing the LSU Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at lsueoc@lsu.edu. Any exceptions may also be requested through the EOC.
"We recommend that you consider whether having in-person meetings is necessary, or whether the purpose can be accomplished through alternate means, such as a video conference or conference call, or using multiple rooms instead of a single, larger room," Strategic Communications said in a broadcast email.
