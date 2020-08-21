Whether we like it or not, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. However, schools and college campuses across the country are continuing with their reopening plans.

UNC-Chapel Hill returned to remote instruction earlier this week due to an uptick of coronavirus cases in the campus community. The University of Notre Dame has also transitioned to online learning for two weeks when 146 students and one staff member tested positive.

Louisiana has over 140,000 cases and over 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths. Yet, the majority of the school districts in the state are reopening, and 58% of people are uncomfortable with sending their children to school this year.

The Reveille is curious about what you think: faculty, staff and students. Are you happy with having some of your classes online? What do you think about LSU's Roadmap to Fall?

Starting today, August 21, to Friday, August 28, till noon let us know your thoughts and opinions here.