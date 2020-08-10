Interim President Thomas Galligan outlined a new safety directive in an email Monday afternoon.

According to the directive, face coverings are required to be worn over the mouth and nose in various locations on campus, including inside classrooms, inside public transportation vehicles, outdoors in public corridors and any other inside spaces where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Isolation protocols vary based on symptoms. Individuals who are symptomatic and confirmed positive must self-isolate until 10 days have passed since the onset off symptoms and symptoms have improved and 24 hours have passed without a fever. Those who are asymptomatic and confirmed positive must enter immediate self-isolation until 10 days after the positive test result.

Anyone in contact with a COVID-19 positive person must immediately quarantine for 14 days.

Students who are not able to wear masks for medical reasons should contact Disability Services. Employees with medical constraints should document their limitations with the Office of Human Resource Management.

Students and employees who fail to comply will be subject to University discipline, the announcement said. The new rules will remain in place until repealed by another presidential directive.

The University also released a Return to Campus form Monday afternoon. The form is part of the first steps of a campus-wide COVID-19 tracking program.

Other components of the TIGER Check COVID-19 system will include required daily symptom checking for all students, faculty and staff, providing testing opportunities, contact tracing and identifying contacts.

Once someone within the University community tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing will be done through an automated system and those who have been in contact with that person will receive an email.

The Return to Campus form can be accessed here.