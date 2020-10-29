Residents of McVoy Hall received an email from the University Thursday stating that they will be tested for COVID-19 Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The University identified the residence hall as "an area of heightened COVID-19 risk" based on various tools used to identify areas of risk, including a wastewater study, on-campus testing and the TIGER Check Monitoring System.

Residents are required to be in their rooms by 4 p.m., and the COVID-19 response staff will come to each room in the residence hall to administer a COVID-19 virus test.

"Failure to comply with the testing requirement will constitute a violation of the LSU Code of Student Conduct and may impact your ability to remain on campus and participate in any in-person activities," the email read.

Students who were not tested Wednesday will receive an email detailing a time for a make-up test, according to the email.

The mandate comes within 24 hours of Kirby Smith Hall receiving a similar email, requiring them to get mandatory testing due to being "an area of heightened risk." Residents of East and West Laville were tested Oct. 23. Residents in Cypress, Spruce and Blake Halls were tested in late September.

"Based on recommendations from health experts, including White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, LSU is now requiring testing of specific on-campus residential halls when a significant health threat is identified by the tools designed to protect the campus community from the COVID-19 pandemic," the University email read.