On Monday, Sept. 28, the University reported a total number of 1,033 COVID-19 cases among students and faculty in the community. This number was made in error when the COVID-19 dashboard was updated to its new system, according to LSU Spokesman Ernie Ballard, and has now been corrected.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the total number of COVID-19 cases was lowered from 1,033 to 990, which was the true total number of cases from Sept. 28. At about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, that number was updated again to 1,015, now reflecting the true total number of cases at LSU for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Ballard said that the dashboard integrates data from multiple different testing sites, and some students who received testing from multiple sites caused duplicates to form in the total case numbers.

"We are seeing that people are going to multiple sites to get tested and unfortunately, in the initial number posted, some of those were duplicates," wrote Ballard, "so we are looking through and comparing each testing source that is integrated into the dashboard to ensure that the information isn't duplicated.

The COVID-19 dashboard at the University updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at approximately 4 p.m.

Errors made on the Reveille's COVID-19 tracker based on the dashboard have been corrected to match the current reported numbers.