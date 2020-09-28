On Sunday, Sept. 27, students in Cypress and Spruce Halls received an email informing them they would be required to receive a COVID-19 test because their residence halls were identified as areas of "heightened COVID-19 risk."

"LSU is now requiring testing of specific on-campus residential halls when a significant health threat is identified by the tools designed to protect the campus community from the COVID-19 pandemic," the email read.

LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard confirmed that students in certain residence halls received an email informing them that the University is requiring COVID-19 testing in their halls.

Ballard said the University cannot disclose which residence halls were notified due to student privacy concerns. However, the Reveille confirmed that Spruce and Cypress Hall residents received this email through five individual student accounts.

Construction management freshman Drake Sharretts, a Spruce Hall resident, said he first received an email about mandatory COVID-19 testing in his dorm on Sept. 25. He received another email Sunday informing him that all Spruce residents would be tested Monday between 4 - 7 p.m.

The email asked residents to be in their rooms by 4 p.m. Monday for the test; the COVID-19 response staff would go to each room to administer the tests. It asked students not to eat or drink 30 minutes prior to their COVID-19 saliva-based test.

Students will receive test results within 48 hours of their test, the email said. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a healthcare provider.

"If they had made us test when we got to campus like [the University of] Alabama was doing, they probably would've had more accurate numbers and they would be able to contain it better," Sharretts said.

He said he contracted COVID-19 while at the University and was previously isolated in East Campus Apartments.

"I guess there's a lot of people in Spruce that have it or are getting it, so they want us to do the mandatory test," Sharretts said.

Computer science freshman Otis Jackson and chemical engineering freshman Alyssa Dodd also live in Spruce Hall. They both confirmed that they received an email informing them that they will be required to get tested for COVID-19 Monday evening.

Early childhood education freshman Cassidy Lyons lives in Cypress Hall and said she received an email on Sunday about mandatory testing in that dorm. She was tested Sunday evening.

"I thought it was weird. I was like, 'okay, now they're requiring it once we're all here,'" Lyons said. "It would be understandable if they required it before we all came here."

She said the mandatory testing was inconvenient because she had to stay in her dorm room until she was tested. She said she knows some people who were not tested until 7 p.m. and had to stay in their room until they received the saliva-based test.

Kinesiology and pre-med freshman Lyl Tucker also lives in Cypress Hall and said she received the saliva-based test Sunday evening.

Students in Cypress and Spruce Halls who refuse to be tested will be found in violation of the LSU Code of Student Conduct.

"Failure to comply with the testing requirement will constitute a violation of the LSU Code of Student Conduct and may impact your ability to remain on campus and participate in any in-person activities," the email read.

As of Sept. 28, the Reveille has only confirmed mandatory testing will occur at Cypress and Spruce Halls.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Has there been a COVID-19 outbreak in your dorm? Has LSU instituted mandatory testing in your dorm? Let the Reveille know by completing this form.